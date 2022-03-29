Niagara adds junior college forward Keith Kiner III

Greg Paulus and his staff are wasting no time reloading for next season.
Keith Kiner III, a 6-foot-6 forward out of Three Rivers College in Missouri, announced his commitment to join Niagara on social media Monday.
Kiner, a native of Sparta, Illinois, averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this winter, making the most of the extra year eligibility afforded by the National Junior College Athletic Association due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After his high school career at Chester (Illinois), Kiner averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks as a freshman at NJCAA Division II Rend Lake College. He made the move to Three Rivers, an NJCAA D-1 program, ahead of the 2020-21 season, but the pandemic and injuries limited him to just 18 games.
"Man, if I'm being honest, it was long," Kiner said of his junior college journey. "The JuCo route really brings out the dog in you. ... I gave me the change to really expand my game and brought out another side of me being aggressive."
"He continuously got better throughout his playing in junior college," added Three Rivers head coach Brian Bess. "I think that his confidence has improved, his one-on-one ability, just a lot of different areas."
Kiner shot 48% from the floor this season, 27.4% on just over two 3-point tries per game, and 75.2% from the free-throw line. Bess called him "long and athletic," and Kiner said his versatility is his strength, especially on the defensive end.
Kiner said Niagara first contacted him at at the beginning of the 2021-22 season after watching him play at a preseason showcase. He visited Niagara on Friday, which is when Paulus and his staff offered a scholarship.
Bess said Kiner also had offers from Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe and was scheduled to visit Miami (Ohio) before the RedHawks fired their coaching staff last Wednesday.
"Because of the transfer portal, a lot of JuCo guys are getting overlooked," Bess said. "Niagara did a good job recruiting Keith. They made him feel right at home."
Kiner will have two seasons of eligibility at Niagara. His addition leaves the Purple Eagles with four open scholarships.
•••
In other Niagara news, forward Sam Iorio announced Saturday he'll be returning for his extra season of COVID eligibility.
Iorio, who transferred to NU from South Alabama ahead of the 2021-22 season, averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior, starting 25 of his 30 appearances. He scored in double figures 11 times, including in eight of 10 games during conference play.
