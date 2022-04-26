Niagara adds D-2 transfer Aaron Gray

Niagara University men's basketball has added so much Gray this offseason, it may need to get new uniforms.
Aaron Gray, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing who spent last season at Division II Southern New Hampshire University, announced his commitment to the Purple Eagles on Tuesday. He's related to Antone Gray, who NU head coach Greg Paulus hired as an assistant last Wednesday.
Aaron Gray put up 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21 games for SNHU, shooting 46.2% from the field, 36.4% on 3-pointers and 76.7% from the free-throw line.
Gray, a native of Providence, Rhode Island, graduated in 2020 from Springfield Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts. He committed to SNHU before the 2020-21 season, but the university canceled the following basketball season because of COVID-19, delaying his freshman season.
Gray is the sixth new player to join Niagara for the upcoming season, joining junior college guard Braxton Bayless and forward Keith Kiner III, freshman guards Bryce Moore and Shane Lancaster and freshman wing Donovan Hill. Harlan Obioha, another member of the 2022-23 recruiting class, enrolled at Niagara last January but did not play.
The additions leave head coach Greg Paulus with three scholarships available.
•••
In other local college basketball news, University at Buffalo star Dyaisha Fair announced she'll be joining former UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse.
Fair was the nation's fourth-leading scorer last season at 23.4 points per game. She is the fourth former Bull to follow Legette-Jack to 'Cuse, along with Saniaa Wilson, Georgia Woolley and Cheyenne McEvans.
