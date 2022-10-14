Mikiah Kreps was challenged by her team to get off to a quick start Friday night. She delivered.
One minute in, Kreps floored her opponent, Carmaira Matos, with a left hook, and controlled the fight from there, improving to 4-0 on her career with a unanimous decision victory at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Kreps won on all three scorecards, 58-55. Greater Niagara Newspapers scored the bout 60-53, as did ESPN Knockout, the network broadcasting the fight.
Matos fell to 3-1 on her career.
“It was a clean shot” Kreps said of the knockdown. ”I saw it when I was throwing my jab, and it changed the whole tune of the fight. I knew I had to go in and dominate like I always do.”
Kreps controlled the entire fight with her defense and sharp punching. Matos attempted many times over to get the fight back in her favor by smothering Kreps and being physical inside. However, it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the early advantage Kreps’ maintained by scoring a 10-8 opening around thanks to the knockdown.
Twice in the late rounds Kreps had Matos on the canvas with potential knockdowns, but the referee ruled them as accidental slips.
“When a fighter is tying you up like that, you have to do your best to work your way out of it,” Kreps said. ”I believe if I wasn’t getting tied up as much, I would have got the stoppage.”
“She looked sharp,” said Jerry Cesarez, Kreps’ manager at First to Fight Management. “We are seeing the benefits and improvement from working with Manny (Robles) and his team.
“You can tell her footwork has gotten a lot better. She used to be heavy on her feet, now she’s lighter.”
With the win, Kreps is potentially slated to fight again Nov. 22 in New York City, according to Cesarez. She will be back in the gym Monday to begin preparation.
“I want to be as busy as possible. Having a quick turnaround, finishing the year off strong, and going for a world title in 2023 is the plan," she said.
“This is the best she’s ever kept herself in shape in between fights since she turned pro,” Cesarez said. “I’m very proud of her.”
Niagara Falls native Mike Vega, 37, improved to 2-0 on his career with a split decision victory over Carlos Nunez, who fell to 0-2-1. Vega injured his hand in the second round but persevered to get the win.
“It felt good to get the win,” Vega said. "I felt the pressure at first with the friends (in the crowd), but I settled in. All that support is overwhelming.
“Moving forward, I think I need to be more busy. We knew our opponent was going to be a good, tough fighter, and myself and the team worked very hard both tonight and in preparation for the fight.”
Tonawanda’s Alex Castellano fought to a six-round draw with Miguel Angel Carrizo. Castellano moved to 8-1-1, 2 KOs, while Carrizo is now 3-1-1, 2 KOs. The scorecards read 58-56 for Castellano, 59-55 for Carrizo, and a 57-57 draw.
