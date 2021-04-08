NIAGARA FALLS — Jalen Bradberry, your coronation has arrived.

It's been a long time coming for the Division I prospect. After five seasons as a varsity player, Bradberry's career in Western New York is behind him. From two Section VI titles, to a Manhattan Cup championship and becoming the City of Niagara Falls' all-time leading scorer, the 6-foot-3 combo guard has done just about everything.

Now you can add GNN Sports boys basketball player of the year to his list of achievements.

Seeing as his father Carlos was involved with the game as a coach and player, one would think that Jalen had basketball hand picked as his favorite sport. But as he described, he naturally gravitated to the game.

"I think when he used to coach back here with Sal (Constantino) and I used to come to all the practices and stuff. It's not like he made me come, I just always wanted to," said Bradberry, who became WNY's seventh all-time leading scorer this year at 2,265. "I fell in love with it, like coming and shooting every day. And then like, as I got a little bit older, I started practicing with them. So ... being around it so much, I think I just fell in love with it at an early age."

His path to this point has been polarizing due to his many stops. But when you look closer, not all things were in Jalen's control.

After showing promise as an eighth grader under Erik O'Bryan at Niagara Wheatfield, Jalen took his talents to Niagara Catholic for his freshman season. The result? A Manhattan Cup title and the Class B Cup most valuable player award.

Then Catholic closed its doors for good. That gave Jalen the chance to play alongside his best friends at the Falls as a sophomore, with the Wolverines claiming another Class AA title and making a run to the state final four.

Jalen decided to make a move heading into his junior season as well, heading over to the Park School, where he ended up leading the Pioneers to an 18-6 record and earning his first of presumably two first team All-WNY selections.

So when Carlos told him he'd be coming back to the Falls — this time as the varsity head coach after years as an assistant under Constantino — it put Jalen in a pickle. Should he stay at one of the top programs in WNY at Park, or should he come back home and play under his dad? Carlos left the ball in Jalen's court, but it was a non-negotiable for the younger Bradberry.

"It really wasn't a decision for me. So ... I wanted to come back and do what we did, win a championship," Jalen said.

Jalen believes that the movement came down to doing what was best for him in each respective situation. He compared it to how some players even at the D-I level are making moves as transfers, which has become popular in recent years. And if he hadn't decided to leave Park, we wouldn't have seen one of the most memorable coming home stories around.

Not only playing for his father, also playing through a pandemic, Jalen made 2021 memorable. Winning Niagara Frontier League player of the year, Jalen bolstered the Wolverines to a 19-1 record, taking another NFL title and bringing the Class AA championship back to the Wolvarena.

"It's a crazy experience, because when you transfer schools and stuff you've gotta meet new people and build new relationships," said Jalen, who averaged 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game this winter.

"But most of these guys here I knew all my life and grew up playing with them. And then to do it at this gym, like I said, I'm so familiar to this gym. So it was just a great feeling. When I came here for the first practice, it felt good just to be back here, back in the gym."

With the season having been wrapped for two weeks now, Carlos has had time to reflect on this experience. Being able to coach his son in his senior year and winning two titles, all while in his head coaching debut, it dawned on Carlos how special it was.

"During the season, it went so fast you sort of don't think about it. But it was special I think for myself and Jay, for our relationship," Carlos said.

"And to do it his senior year was really special because I've coached him at the lower levels, but I never really thought I would have the chance to coach him at the high school level. So it was special and ... at the end of the day, I think it's gonna make me a better coach for the things I had to figure out with someone that's so close to me, coaching them. And same thing, I think it's something that's gonna help him, as far as the way I pushed him and probably was a little bit harder on him than some of the other kids. So I think it helps both of us for down the road."

Knowing how well Jalen can fill it up, Carlos was most impressed by his son's ability to grow as a playmaker. Sharing how Jalen now has "the ability to make guys better," Carlos loved how the NFL POY facilitated, notching 15 games this season with five or more assists.

Reclassifying last summer, Jalen's basketball career has more to come, as he plans to go prep for a year before landing with a D-I program. Knowing the rigors of D-I basketball from his days with Niagara University and New Hampshire, Carlos just wants to see Jalen continuing to build himself up physically.

"I think Jay's got a very high ceiling and it's just gonna end up with how much work he puts into it," Carlos said.

" ... We've gotta get his body changed and that's on him to really get in the weight room and push himself. ... He's gonna work, he's gonna get in the gym, he's gonna keep developing his skills, but I think his ceiling is very high. If he gets in, gets stronger, gets a little bit more athletic, gets better defensively, I think that this next year at the prep level's gonna do him wonders, as far as growth and getting him ready for the college game."