LEWISTON — At the age of 16, Troy Vincent vowed to his mother he would be a champion for all survivors of gender-based violence after witnessing what she had to endure as a young child.
This was a promise he carried as his platform in the NFL world expanded, first as a 15-year cornerback and now as the league’s executive vice president of football operations.
Now a husband, father of two daughters and a grandfather of four granddaughters, Vincent is ready to carry the metaphorical football even forward through college research with the hopes of one day eradicating this form of violence against women.
Along with wife, Tommi, the former Buffalo Bills star launched the Vincent Commission inside the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons on the campus of Niagara University Wednesday.
Led by Niagara scholars Dr. Jennifer Beebe and Dr. Dana Radatz along with faculty from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and possibly expanding, the Vincent Commission is conducting a research study entitled, “The New Ground Study on Gender-based Violence” and results are expected to be finalized by Summer 2024. The study, which will be conducted in stages, will focus specifically on understanding how young men perceive domestic and gender-based violence, including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, Vincent’s approach towards male perpetrators was one of “Lock ‘em up and throw away the key.” But as he got older, he realized committing these violence acts was a choice and that there were more questions than answers of why this keeps happening in society.
With the partnership, Vincent hopes the right questions will be asked and answered.
“The data hasn’t changed,” Vincent said. “... And maybe, with asking the right questions, there may be research to tell us, ‘Is there a better way to prevent or change behavior?’ …We just want to make a difference together, man. … We truly could make a difference starting here in this community.”
Why Vincent decided to unite with Niagara in this venture was two-fold. In 2017, Vincent gave a presentation on this exact topic in front of Niagara students. And in 2020, Niagara was awarded $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund an Office of Violence Prevention and Education on campus.
Along with “complete commitment and leadership” from Reverend James J. Maher in terms of violence prevention education and positive interactions with coaches and faculty, Vincent said establishing this project at Monteagle Ridge was the right decision.
“I’ve seen it grow throughout the years,” said Vincent, the 2002 Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient. “And that was important for my wife and I, to be with a stable partner, stable institution with phenomenal researchers if we can still answer some questions that haven’t yet to be answered through evidence-based research.”
In 2015, long before the partnerships took place, Beebe and Radtz had built and institutionalized violence prevention and educational initiatives across Niagara and the surrounding Lewiston community. Beebe is an associate professor of clinical mental health counseling while Radtz is an associate professor of criminology and criminal justice.
Together, they created and organized Take Back the Night and Living in Light, both annual violence prevention programming events at Niagara. Both were key consultants on the first and subsequent mandated Title IX climate surveys administered on campus. And more importantly, the professors have strengthened university-community relationships with a variety of organizations, including the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Victim Assistance and the NY State Police Campus Sexual Assault Unit.
Based on research from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, women aged 18 to 24 are three times more likely to be victims of abuse. As the doctors explained, the time between the start of a semester through Thanksgiving break, called the “Red Zone” is where over 50% of sexual assaults on college campuses across the United States occur.
“That’s the most dangerous time period for all college campuses as it relates to sexual violence,” Dr. Radtz said. “And so it's really important that universities understand when these types of harms are occurring, and how to address them and understand ways in which we can prevent them so that those numbers can decrease. And one way to do that is through education and prevention acts. And that's through making sure that everyone from the top down, and from side to side is committed to respect non-violence and changing that culture.”
Before becoming the chair of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, Tommi was a survivor of domestic violence herself. Bringing scholars from Niagara and John Jay, she explained, allows the study to have a greater diverse perspective and a greater wealth of experiential knowledge. Having a strong sense of community dates back to when the Vincents grew up together and surrounded by mentors in Trenton, New Jersey.
Niagara’s partnership with the Vincent Foundation is only the latest community-based endeavor for the family, which includes overseeing the Love Thy Neighbor foundation and Troy’s endeavor to form an initiative called F.L.A.G. (Female Leaders Advocating for the Game) with students from Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Kenmore this past January.
What excites Tommi the most is the final completion of the project, knowing that will be the moment when the work can be applied to future change. But for now, the focus is to “understand the why” and help create future solutions.
“It's always the right time to do the right thing,” Tommi said. “So from a timing perspective, why not now and the hope is that we will get information from this project, where we'll actually have the thoughts that come out of the young man's mind, based off of the questions that are formulated to help pull those thoughts out. So, we can identify the resources and the tools and the things necessary to provide to them and young men everywhere so that we can break this cycle of violence against women.”
While he noted that this data could potentially help create solutions for the NFL’s approach with solving domestic violence, Vincent hopes this information will ultimately break the stigma and prevent violence against young women and encourage more to speak up instead of remain silent. Vincent is building off the momentum from those who came before him. Former Syracuse quarterback Don McPherson and long-time New York Yankees manager Joe Torre were two early public advocates for creating safe homes for families and young women.
This past October, Vincent was honored by Torre’s Safe at Home Foundation for his work as a national leader in this endeavor. Vincent describes Torre as “a hero of mine.”
“We’re hoping that the research may inform everyone because it’s our issue,” Vincent said. “It’s not a university issue. It’s not a law enforcement issue. It’s not the NBA or the NFL — it's our issue. So there's findings that people can learn and apply to their institutions, why not? Maybe we can glean on some things that may prevent violence against young women.”
