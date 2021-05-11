NFL, N-O, Starpoint join forces in strange wrestling season

After missing out on a traditional winter season and an unexpected delay to the spring season, high school wrestlers of Section VI schools in Niagara and Orleans counties are finally getting an opportunity to get back to practice and compete through the end of the school year in mid-June.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to compete in my Lew-Port singlet for my senior season,” said Lancers senior captain Ciaran Edwards. “Over the past few months, it was looking less and less like we would have that opportunity here in (Western New York). I am grateful that Section VI and county health officials have allowed the season to commence.”
Edwards has been the face of the student-athlete wrestlers in WNY advocating for a safe return to wrestling and fair treatment for high school wrestling in the region.
The competition schedule for Section VI teams in Niagara and Orleans counties will look slightly different this season. Because Erie County health officials did not clear wrestling during COVID-19, the Niagara Frontier League will be without three of its member schools — Charter School for Applied Technologies, Kenmore West/East and Grand Island — while the Niagara-Orleans League will be without Akron. Starpoint, the only ECIC member school in Niagara County, will be left without the rest of its ECIC II league rivals, all of whom with the exception of Pioneer reside in Erie County. Also, Lewiston-Porter and Wilson will wrestle an identical schedule and share duties of hosting dual meets at either school.
For the 2021 spring season, the Niagara County NFL teams, the five remaining N-O teams and Starpoint will join forces to create a joint wrestling league with dual matches running May 18 through June 17. The league will mix large school NFL powers like 2019-20 champion Niagara Falls and the defending Section VI Division I champion Niagara Wheatfield Falcons against seven-time defending N-O champion Newfane, as well as the consistent and rising power Starpoint Spartans in a round robin format where everybody wrestles everybody, regardless of school size or current league affiliation.
The lowest weight that wrestlers will be able to compete at throughout the season is the weight they weigh in at in their first dual meet.
The ‘super’ league will is sanctioned by NYSPHSAA and Section VI, meaning wins and losses will count toward team dual and individual varsity records.
“The idea to do this really came from Jon Hoover (head coach) at Lew-Port,” said NFL wrestling chairman Joe Scapelitti. “When (the NFL) lost Kenmore, CSAT, and Grand Island, it left us with five schools. Then, the Niagara-Orleans League lost Akron, that left them with five schools as well. Then, you had Starpoint dangling by themselves. Hoover said, ‘Why don’t we just combine with the N-O league?’ That’s when I stepped in as the NFL wrestling chairman and scheduler and said ‘This can happen. … We can make this work.'”
Scapelitti continued: “We have a great opportunity that might be really good for both of our leagues. It might lead to some talks of a potential merger and strengthening of sports overall in Niagara County. Who knows the doors that this experiment could open?”
