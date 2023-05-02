NIAGARA FALLS — Carlos Bradberry had a vision.
The coach saw more for the future of Niagara Falls basketball and wanted to put the Wolverines back in the conversation on a statewide scale.
That’s why he met with Superintendent Mark Laurrie and presented the idea of having the program play an independent schedule days after falling in the Far West Regionals in March.
The last time the Wolverines went the independent route was nearly 20 years ago when they won a national championship under coach Dan Bazzani and Johnny Flynn and Paul Harris were household names.
Laurrie was all for the idea, seeing the potential the move could bring for the athletics program, the district and the Cataract City as a whole.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines jumped through one hurdle in an attempt to replicate their previous success.
In a press release following the Niagara Frontier League athletic directors meeting Tuesday, the Niagara Falls boys basketball team was granted permission to leave the league and play an independent schedule through the 2026-27 season.
While they would not compete for a league championship — an accomplishment they’ve captured 17 times since 2000 — Niagara Falls will remain part of Section VI and, as of now, join only Lancaster under Class AAA, a classification that has not been used by the section since the 1978-79 season.
The move still needs to be approved by the Section VI Athletic Council that features four NFL reps, who will meet later this month, as well as the Section VI Boys Basketball committee organized by Depew coach Larry Jones.
But after waiting for roughly a month for a final decision, Bradberry said his reaction was “excited” when he heard today’s news — and of the potential it could bring.
“I think it’s really good for our program,” said Bradberry, who led the Wolverines to a Section VI Class AA championship this past winter and their sixth title in eight seasons. “It’s really good for our kids. So, (I’m) very happy for our program and then (I’m) just appreciative of the work I know that our AD and our (superintendent) had to put in, in trying to make it happen.”
The objective with this new schedule, Bradberry explained, is to design one that will prepare the Wolverines for the NYSPHSAA Class AAA postseason, which will be composed of schools with an enrollment of 1,105 students or higher. All options, in terms of who to play, are on the table,
“We want to play the best teams we can play locally and then this will give a chance to get out of state and play some teams that are really good also,” Bradberry said. “There’s not really a specific matchup or specific teams that we’re looking to play. It’s just we’re looking to play a tough schedule as we can. Hopefully, it’ll prepare us for a sectional run.”
Laurrie said Bradberry’s proposal for the boys basketball team was “reasonable” and viewed this as a way to challenge the student-athletes. Factoring in the addition of a second modified basketball team this upcoming winter, an increase in potential scholarship opportunities and the city’s rich history with the sport, Laurrie believes this would have a ripple effect on Niagara Falls itself.
“With the advent of the elementary and middle school and AAU programs that people are putting our kids through, I think (going independent) is only going to grow and expand their ability to want to participate in programs,” Laurrie said. “And, from a superintendent’s perspective, we know when kids are doing that, they are being watched by adults, they are better performers in school academically and they have a better record of attendance and they help to build more pride in their community.”
Grand Island athletic director Jon Roth was the Section VI boys basketball assistant chairman when Niagara Falls last went independent in 2004-05, admitting that team was “just too good” for the league.
While he didn’t see any reason why the section would not approve of this opportunity again nearly two decades later, Roth said the potential move would benefit the Wolverines in its attempt to win a state title and the NFL overall. With the move, NFL teams could schedule an extra non-league game.
“It benefits the other teams that don’t have to play them,” Roth said. “And, it benefits them that they don’t have to put in all their subs in the first five minutes or something, so they don’t run up the score. … I think our top teams in Section VI have the ability to play Niagara Falls. So, that could help them. Not only public schools but private schools.”
Bradberry said Niagara Falls will rejoin the NFL “at some point,” but by going independent, the possibilities are endless as the experience of being a basketball player at Niagara Falls would go beyond the X’s and O’s.
“I think us coaches, sometimes, we get so content with just settling in and playing and worrying about our win and loss record,” Bradberry said. “Where I think it’s a little bit more intuitive as far as trying to get these kids out there (and) give them experiences that they normally don’t get by going out to maybe a different state and a different tournament to go challenge teams we really wouldn’t get the opportunity to before. Because now, we have a little bit more games to work with.”
