At first it was subconscious, then it was a challenge and now it may be an obsession. Regardless of the reason, Mike Heitzenrater has a running streak that has lasted more than 25 years.
Through 104-degree fevers, the births of his children and any weather imaginable, Heitzenrater hasn’t relented. He has altered flights, run through airport terminals, cruise ships and past glaciers in Iceland, all to make sure that he finds time to complete a run of at least 2 miles every day since May 10, 1997.
The streak first began as part of his training with the SUNY Cortland track and field team and then it was part of his training as an avid road racer who qualified for the Boston Marathon, running 3,400 miles per year — 10 miles per day — at his peak.
Now the Newfane cross country and track and field head coach runs for his physical and mental health. It might seem obsessive to alter plans or endure pain for the sake of running daily. But to Heitzenrater it’s simple: he has time. No matter how busy life becomes, a man who has devoted his life to racing against the clock always has time.
“If you can’t take 16 minutes of your life,” Heitzenrater said, “to do something that’s going to make your life better physically, mentally and emotionally, then it might be time to reevaluate yourself. It helps you persevere and learn dedication. … It might take me 18 minutes now, but I can find 18 minutes out of my life to go do that.”
Early in his collegiate career, Heitzenrater was chatting with a teammate and discovered neither had ever missed a workout since arriving at Cortland. He was clearly pleased with himself, and for good reason.
At Starpoint High School, Heitzenrater helped the Spartans to an unbeaten season in 1996. He possessed talent that led him to become a two-time SUNYAC champion in the steeplechase and the 1999 SUNYAC cross country champion.
But when his coach, Dr. Jack Daniels — who led Cortland to seven NCAA Division III women’s cross country titles, produced 46 men’s and women’s All-Americans and earned 17 SUNYAC titles — strolled over and divulged his own three-year streak of running at least 2 miles, Heitzenrater’s once-swelled chest deflated a bit.
It wasn’t disappointment that filled him, but instead motivation. Heitzenrater knew it was a streak he could extend for years, if not decades.
Heitzenrater was dominant on the local running scene after college, placing 14th out of more than 20,000 at the 2009 Walt Disney World Marathon and running the mile in 4 minutes, 21 seconds and 2:39.49 for a marathon at his best.
“I was like, I’m trying to be in my prime and be a great runner,” Heitzenrater said. “I’m 20 years old and thinking somebody who’s 67 can run three years in a row, why can’t I do that? That kind of catapulted me into going with the streak.”
•••
Before marriage and children, upholding the streak had fewer obstacles, but there were still times when Heitzenrater went out of his way to keep it ticking.
Flying from California to Australia in 2009, Heitzenrater realized he would cross the international date line and lose a day, so he spent an extra $1,000 to re-route for a one-night layover in Hawaii so he could run and then immediately went for a run when he landed in Australia the next evening.
So by the time Heitzenrater met his wife, Rene, nine years ago, the streak was part of the package. Rene is not a runner, but has always been active, so she understood Mike’s dedication.
Although there have been more than a few times when she rolled her eyes, particularly on vacation in Italy and when Mike was in so much pain due to plantar fasciitis that he crawled to the bathroom at night, but was ready to run the next morning.
They decided to vacation in Tahiti instead of Fiji because there was no way he would have been able to continue the streak because of once again crossing the date line. During the birth of their son, Rene had to undergo a C-section and Mike was mandated to leave the room for 30 minutes. So he went for a run.
There was also the time when a fever exceeding 100 degrees lasted nearly a week and a look of mortification sprawled upon the doctor’s face when Mike announced he was going for a run. “If I die, at least I’m doing something I love," he said.
Nevertheless, Rene has never demanded he give up the streak and refuses to be the reason it comes to an end.
“Running is top priority,” Rene said. “He’s a great husband and a great dad, but running is part of the territory. Wherever we go or whatever we do, we always know that he has to get the run in.”
It doesn’t hurt that the streak becomes less lamentable because Mike finds ways to weave it into his family life. He could take his children in a jogging stroller when they were younger and they can ride their bikes alongside now.
On vacations, Mike is often well into his jog before the rest of the family rises — he prefers not to use treadmills — so he can scout landmarks to visit or restaurants for breakfast. Not to mention, there are few better examples of dedication to show the kids.
“I love the example that it shows to always make sure you have time to exercise,” Rene said. “... It does show them to make time for the things you love and keep at it. The discipline is great and it’s clearly attractive to me. I love that he does what he does and he’s so committed to it.”
Mike’s streak prompted some of the runners produced from his powerhouse Newfane cross country and track programs to begin their own. However, he knows his will come to an end some day.
He sometimes ponders how it will eventually finish, but he is 44 years old without significant injuries and the pounding it takes to train has likely ruled out any future marathons. The totals fluctuate daily and he’s averaging about 40 seconds per mile slower than his prime, but Mike is currently averaging 6 miles per day and his body still feels fresh.
“I can recognize when an injury pops up,” Mike said. “I’ll know if this will go away in a day or two or it will go away in three or four days or if it’s going to be serious and maybe I’ll have to go two weeks with just 2 miles per day to give my body the best chance it can to get through it.”
Mike is also not alone in his quest — running at least a mile every day is required to be considered by the United States Running Streak Association — as Washington resident John Sutherland holds the longest active streak in the country, spanning more than 53 years.
“I wonder if it’ll be in an accident or it will be my choosing or if I’ll have the option like Cal Ripken to walk away,” Mike said. “Sometimes I wonder if I’ll just go until my body completely breaks. I don’t know how I’ll handle it yet. It will end someday, the question is just when and how.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
