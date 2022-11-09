NEWFANE — Every great act goes solo at some point.
Newfane junior Kylie Bowman is set to compete in her third state meet, but she will be without her teammates for the first time. The Panthers did not qualify for states after placing second in the Class C-2 sectional meet, but Bowman finished No. 2 overall in Class C, earning her spot at states.
Bowman will miss the comfort and camaraderie of her Newfane teammates, but she’s excited to meet new runners from other schools, plus once the whistle blows, Bowman is usually on her own in races.
That is the focus heading into Saturday’s state meet at Vernon-Verona Hills-Sherrill High School — running her own race. Bowman is not overly concerned with how competitors are running, but if she finds her own pace, Newfane coach Mike Heitzenrater believes she can finish in the top-10, potentially the top-five.
“Right now there’s a pretty tight group of people from No. 3 to No. 12,” Heitzenrater said. “They are separated by a couple speed-rating points. Each speed-rating point is about 3 seconds. So there’s a nice little pack that’s going to be competing for a top-10 spot.”
Bowman is aware of the other top runners in the race and Heitzenrater may call out who’s nearby in critical moments, but it’s generally irrelevant to her. Winning the race may be a tall order, particularly with Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon, who is the defending Class C state champion.
“In bigger races you’re always thinking about who’s around you or behind you,” Bowman said. “But you really just have to focus on your own race to improve.”
But Bowman enters the race ranked sixth and has a shot to contend with everyone else. Whether it was during her 11th-place finish at states last year or during the course of this season, Bowman has beaten everyone ranked ahead of her, save for Napoleon.
In a reaffirming moment at sectionals, she out-raced East Aurora’s Emilia O’Leary, who was the Class B state champion last year and is ranked third. In the same race she beat No. 4 Emma Lewis (Southwestern) and No. 5 Kirsten Melnik (Springville).
“It was a confidence boost because I passed those people during the race when they were at their strongest,” Bowman said. “It just shows how I can improve.”
Preparation will also be critical leading up to the race so surprises are limited. Bowman’s workouts have been just as difficult as early in the season, but not as long. Heitzenrater wants her to maintain conditioning while ensuring her legs are still fresh.
He has also been sending Bowman weather reports for Saturday — it’s forecasted to be 55 degrees, with a 70% chance of rain and gusts up to 20 miles per hour — to prepare for the cold and damp conditions, hypothetically making it easier to block it out.
Bowman has also been studying the course virtually with Heitzenrater this week to find the curves, hills and terrain. They will also walk the course prior to the race to seek out puddles, divots and other potential bogeys to avoid during the race, especially if she’s in a pack.
She has never run the course, making her studies even more important, plus Heitzenrater is thinking ahead to next year because states are slated to be held in the same location.
“Sometimes if you walk a course before you run it, there might be a hill that looks intimidating and you run it, you might find out it’s not,” Heitzenrater said. “Sometimes there’s sneaky parts on a course you can get tired out on a course you didn’t expect. You get to build on the success you had and kind of refocus on some uncertainties you had. … You only can get that by experiencing the course.”
Newfane has never had a state champion in cross country, with Kim Wood’s second-place finish in 1983 being the top girls mark in school history. Bowman has a chance to match it, and even though it’s her race and experience, she is proud to carry the Newfane banner without her teammates competing.
“Part of me is still representing our team,” Bowman said. “It’s nice to get Newfane’s name out there for cross country because we do have such a great history in this sport.”
