BUFFALO — As Starpoint quarterback Carson Marcus slid to the turf on a scramble, he was hogtied around the neck. A cheap shot. No flag.
The benches emptied, two players were ejected and Newfane coach Chuck Nagel was in the middle of it. Nagel wasn’t pushing or shoving anyone, but he was giving officials an earful for not calling a penalty. He screamed, “I’m defending my player!”
But this was the 46th Kensington Lions Club all-star game and when South beat North 28-7 Friday at Buffalo State College, Nagel had only been Marcus’ coach for 11 days.
During that time, however, Nagel, whose Newfane staff coached the North squad, earned the respect from his players with his passion and excitement. Defending a player only added to their admiration.
“His energy is unmatched,” Marcus said. “I’ve known the guy for 11 days and he’s ready to run through a brick wall for me. I’d do the same for him. Cheap shots happened, but everyone’s OK. Scuffles happen, but it’s all good.”
Nagel had already earned respect from his players long before he jumped to the defense of Marcus in the fourth quarter. He was arguing what he thought were missed calls and illegal formations, but his excitement for the game was evident when practice began on July 18.
This wasn’t an assignment Nagel took on begrudgingly or trudged through with little effort. Nagel wanted to coach the all-star game and was proud to be chosen. He was just as energetic in practices as he was on the sidelines during the game. When he procured practice film from the South, he was texting with players about what they saw.
“It was a dream of mine ever since the first all-star game I went to when I was in high school,” Nagel said. “To play in this game would be an honor and to coach in this game is a bucket-list thing. Win, lose or draw, I got to fulfill one of those coaching dreams. I’m super happy about that.”
PHOTOS: Action shots from the Kensington Lions Club all-star game
By the time the game started on Friday, the North players were invested like Nagel. No all-star game carries the same intensity as a regular season game, but players were screaming in support of teammates and chatting about what they should do during the next series when they were on the bench.
Nagel and his staff also took input from players on the sidelines about what plays they should call the next series or what might work against the personnel the opponent had on the other side of the ball.
“I’ve had coaches that were hyped, but he’s just a different level,” Niagara Falls wide receiver Xzavion Nix said. “I loved it. He brings your energy up. It could be the littlest thing, the littlest catch and he’d get hyped about it.”
So if Nagel had simply been in the middle of the scrum attempting to pull players apart to ensure punches weren’t thrown — there weren’t — the opinion of players wouldn’t have deteriorated, but to see a coach share the same anger, same frustration made an impression that sticks longer than 11 days.
“This is probably the most fun I’ve had playing football,” said Lockport tight end Logan Wendt, who had seven catches for 63 yards. “... When Carson got smacked and (Nagel) was fighting for that call, that’s a coach right there. That’s a coach that cares for his players and wants his players to succeed.”
Wilson’s Luke Atlas was named the North’s defensive MVP after making 11 tackles, while Bennett’s Edgar Key III was the team’s offensive MVP after scoring the first touchdown of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.