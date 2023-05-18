NEWFANE — Ben Dickinson is one to not shy away from new opportunities.
When spring came to Newfane, Dickinson would find himself contributing to the baseball program in whatever way he could, from tracking down line drives in centerfield to using his speed on the basepaths.
But at the beginning of his scholastic career, Dickinson’s first varsity team was with the 2018 cross-country team, where he ran a 18-minute, 50-second pace and helped the Panthers win the Niagara-Orleans League championship.
And while he’s also played football, basketball and golf, Dickinson wanted to tackle another sport for the spring and joined the school’s outdoor track team in conjunction with playing baseball.
Through just seven meets, the 6-foot-3 junior has racked up victory upon victory for the Panthers, including at this year’s Niagara-Orleans League track and field championships Wednesday at Wilson High School.
There, he won and set personal bests four times — the 400-meter dash (53.84), the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), the long jump (20-6.75) and the triple jump (43-0.75). It’s also the second time Dickinson established Newfane’s new record in the triple jump in only a matter of weeks after it stood since 2012.
The success has also come with some challenges, such as mastering the Fosbury flop for the high jump or keeping up with the changing paces involved in the 400 dash.
Despite early frustration with taking up the sport, Dickinson credited his competitive nature and overall desire to improve accelerated his learning curve since the season began in mid-March.
“It was definitely frustrating to learn because there’s a lot of technique that goes into it,” Dickinson said. “I mean, a lot of people think that it’s super easy, (saying), ‘You just jump.’ But there’s a lot that goes into it. It was frustrating at first, but I’m really glad I got the hang of it.”
Helping him get acclimated to the world of outdoor track is Newfane head coach Mike Heitzenrater, who also coached Dickinson in his lone cross-country season and has led the Panthers for over two decades. Heitzenrater said when Dickinson arrived for the first day of practice, the team accepted him right away and that he was already admired by many of the athletes in the school due to his talent in other sports.
While it’s only been a small sample size, Heitzenrater said Dickinson has lots of raw talent and envisions him being able to compete in other events like the 800 dash at some point. But right now, Heitzenrater described the triple jump as an event Dickinson “just naturally has been able to pick up.”
“I think the fact that he was new, it was a different kind of unique experience because we've had people who've learned these techniques for many years,” Heitzenrater said. “And I do (feel) that Ben had some humbleness with, ‘Hey, I'm still learning guys.’ And, it's all kind of starting to come together for him.”
Even with joining outdoor track, Dickinson is a steady contributor in his third varsity season with Newfane baseball, too. Entering Thursday, Dickinson leads the team in stolen bases (12), is fourth in batting average (.231) and serves as the team’s lead-off hitter.
Newfane head coach Chad Gratz hasn’t officially clocked how long it takes for Dickinson to track down a line drive but his instincts are some of the best he’s ever seen from an outfielder in his career. But the speed and agility, he said, translates from sport to sport.
“His reaction is lightning quick, where he gets up to top speed instantly,” Gratz said. “Some guys might hesitate and it takes a little while where they don’t know (where the ball) falls. And his first instinct is just so good.”
It’s a challenge at times playing two sports — something he did in the fall with football and golf — with a class schedule that includes preparing for upcoming AP exams. But Dickinson credits the support from his parents, Pete and Jennifer, as well as Heitzenrater and Newfane baseball coach Chad Gratz for making this spring possible, even if it means running from one event to the next on some nights.
“(My coaches) have been so nice to me this year, allowing me to do what I need to do,” said Dickinson, who is considering becoming a doctor in the future. “They’ve been so lenient with me and allowing me to (play two sports) and helping me every step of the way, like scheduling and stuff like that.”
Along with success in Newfane’s records, Dickinson has found himself in the Section VI rankings. In the section, Dickinson is ranked second in the triple jump behind only Hamburg’s Mathew Fitzner (43-1) along with a pair of top 10 finishes in the high jump and long jump.
Dickinson isn’t satisfied where he is though and wants to improve from one meet to the next, starting with the Section VI Class B Meet May 25 in East Aurora. But considering he didn’t really know much about outdoor track before joining, Dickinson is glad he has found a new sport to enjoy and a new team to be a part of and encourages others to join too.
“I wasn't sure how well I was going to do with anything like that, because I wasn't a big sprinter or anything like that before track, and I came out here and I've had success,” Dickinson said. “So, I think even if you don't think that you can do it, there's probably a good chance that you'll be successful at something and, especially because there's so many events to do, you have so many chances to do well.”
The Section VI track and field state qualifier is scheduled for June 2-3 at West Seneca West High School.
