SYRACUSE — Aidan Gillings has swagger that can light up a gym and the talent to match. He’s a showman until stepping face-to-face with an opponent. Then he’s all business.
The Newfane freshman also knows he’s not invincible. He remembers losses, in part because they don’t happen often. Gillings has 12 career losses and has only lost back-to-back matches once in career, with nine of those defeats coming from opponents who have qualified for the state tournament.
After losing in the sectional finals last season, Gillings rattled off 31 consecutive wins and 20 came by fall. Saturday at the NYSPHSAA Division II dual championships, Gillings tasted defeat for the first time this season, falling in a 4-3 decision to Caden Bellis as Tioga ousted the Panthers, 47-16, in the first round of the tournament.
Gillings was nonplussed in the aftermath. He knew Bellis wrestled the better match, but not by much. He also knew how much better prior losses have made him. Now he has two weeks to reset and make another run at states, where he hopes a rematch with Bellis awaits.
“I think this loss is meaningful because if I understand how he wrestles and how he can beat me,” Gillings said. “I’m going to go into the practice room and I’m going to fix that. I believe I’ll have the ability to get the upper hand in the end when it really matters.”
Normally a one-point loss would be maddening, but Bellis was the 99-pound champion at the 2020 Division II state individual tournament, where Gillings placed fourth. Their first match against one another came at 138 pounds Saturday, but wisdom and experience have come along with the added weight.
Gillings averages 7.6 wins between losses, having come back to avenge three losses later in the season during his career. He was unable to win a second Section VI championship last season, but few have been able to stick with Gillings deep into the match this season. With a loss to reboot, Gillings appears primed to make another bid for a ticket to states.
“There’s certainly still work to do,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “Gillings took his first loss and let’s have it here and not somewhere else. This is a good place to have that and get better at knowing what he needs to do.”
Newfane competes in the Section VI Class C/D tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eden.
Freundschuh turns disaster into triumph
Putting the weight of the team on the shoulders of an eighth-grader in a win-or-go-home match is difficult to ask. Especially after wrestlers with more experience and success came up short in three previous bouts.
So when Coen Freundschuh took the mat in the final match of Starpoint’s first-round dual against Indian River in the NYSPHSAA Division I dual championships Saturday, he was understandably nervous. With 31 career varsity matches to his name, Freundschuh was the final hope to overcome a 33-31 deficit to Indian River and send the Spartans to the semifinals.
Freundschuh knew he would have to wrestle a smart match to win. But for most of the first two periods, he didn’t. He took risks that backfired and nearly ended the match.
Yet, trailing 16-9 late in the second period, Freundschuh went from nearly being pinned to scoring a pin with 4 seconds left in the period. His pin of Indian River’s Logan Matice won the match and pushed Starpoint into the semifinals, where it lost to eventual state champion Minisink Valley.
“The feeling of knowing my teammates succeeded because I succeeded was great,” Freundschuh said. “... I thought I was out of the match in the second period when he got back points on me. I just kept going because I saw the need from my teammates.”
Freundschuh tried to be aggressive, but Matice seemingly always had a counter. At one point, Freundschuh trailed 9-1 in the first period, but battled back to cut the lead to 9-7 early in the first period.
Matice recorded four near falls in the match, including one with 29 seconds left in the second period. It would have been easy, even understandable for Freundschuh to simply lay on the mat and wait for it to end. Instead, he scored a reversal with 5 seconds remaining in the period and finished the pin.
Not only did Freundschuh learn a lesson in being cerebral throughout a match, but he now knows he’s always one move away from winning.
“Continue to keep wrestling because you never know what’s going to happen,” Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said. “You never quit and we will finish out on top. He did that, he didn’t quit and he found a way to get it done.”
Starpoint competes in the Section VI Class A tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grand Island.
