NEWFANE — Despite only being a sophomore, Newfane’s Aidan Gillings has become a veteran at states.
Now making his third overall appearance, Gillings will compete in the 132-pound weight class of the Division II bracket of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships, beginning Friday at the MVP Arena in Albany.
Returning to the main event, Gillings said, is “always a great feeling.”
With a pair of fourth-place finishes in his career and competing at 132 for a second straight year, getting over the hump and bringing some championship hardware back to Newfane is Gillings’ ultimate goal.
Last winter, as the No. 3 seed, Gillings defeated Canastota’s Culley Bellino and Copenhagen’s Tavian Camper before he was eliminated by Tioga’s Caden Bellis in the state semifinals. Gillings later placed fourth in the weight class after falling to top-seed Nicholas Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima in the consolation finals.
“We look forward to going every year, at the beginning of the season,” Gillings said, the No. 2 seed in this year’s bracket behind a 44-4 record. “You know, those are your handful of guys that are going to be there and competitive at the end of the year. It’s always an exciting part of the season.”
The confidence Gillings has in himself when going against the other top wrestlers across New York State is night and day compared to his very first trip as a seventh grader in 2020.
That year, Gillings competed as the fifth seed in the 99-pound bracket and lost in the consolation finals to Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fairbach — this year’s top-seed in the 132. Gillings said he was “nervous,” even getting pinned in his first match. By the time he returned two years later, the nerves were gone.
“The weigh-ins, everything, it was almost a routine at that point,” Gillings said. “I had the team with me that trained with me all year. We were ready to go. …. The seventh-grade year taking everything in and then freshman year, it was really time to go.”
When describing his style on the mat, Gillings, or Gilly, as he is nicknamed by other wrestlers, said he enhanced how to pick up technicality points while on his feet over the past year.
“When you get Gillied, it’s real funky,” he said. “You never know what’s happening and I have a variety of moves. Big moves, small moves, it depends. I can go large. Picking up the technicalities on my feet is really where we leaned in on this year and what we're looking to push us into the finals and hopefully into a championship title.”
Over the last couple years, Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said Aidan Gillings has transformed from being just a great wrestler with a competitive fire to also now being a great leader amongst his teammates on the mat and helping them reach their own season goals.
“He’s always been a competitive wrestler, always had his heart in it and had been focused on the goal of being the best out there every single match,” Lingle said. “But, I think the leadership and how he presents himself for the others on and off the mat, that’s really where that maturity has grown. He’s always been that kid you can know he’s gonna give you everything and probably gonna pull everything out.”
Along with learning new ways to score points in the sport of wrestling itself, Gillings branched out and ran for Newfane’s cross-country team this past fall and plans to join the track and field team this upcoming spring. Gillings joined cross-country to increase his cardio.
“You gotta outwork everybody on the mat,” Gillings said. “If you're down five (points) in the third period, if you don't (have) the gas, then you gotta go. … Having that endurance and mental toughness going into the wrestling mat, it's scary.”
Gillings has fostered a love for wrestling since he was six years old and has joined the family tradition as his father Adam (2004) and uncle Andrew (1996) competed for the Newfane Panthers. Gillings still remembers his amazement at seeing his uncle’s varsity jacket hanging in his grandmother’s house
“Seeing all the cool patches from this and that (tournament),” Gillings said. “And wanting to fill out my (own) jacket and wanting to make the state tournament, wanting to show what everything’s about.”
Along with his familial ties to the wrestling community in Newfane, the light bulb went on when he first joined the Newfane Wrestling Club. Through his years of training, Gillings had some conversations with the club’s founder, the late Dick Lang, who passed away at the age of 81 this past October.
“As often as I could see him, I was seeing him,” Gillings said. “I’m talking with him, I’m reading his books and whatnot.”
Having been part of the Newfane wrestling program for close to 30 years as first a four-year letterman in the mid-1990s and now as the head coach, Lingle said Gillings’ determination to succeed, including an inner drive to compete year-round, reminds him of some past Newfane greats like Keith Jones (1996), Ryan Needle (2003), Jeremy Stopa (2004) and Andy Lucinski (2021.)
“Looking back, there’s been people throughout Newfane that really kind of had the similar mindset," Lingle said of Gillings. "… (Wrestling) was their life, too, and (they) competed year round and tried to really make a name for themselves and in that Newfane tradition. So I think (Aidan's) right up there with those upper echelon Newfane greats.”
Also representing Newfane this weekend are junior JJ Lucinski, the No. 3 seed in the 102 bracket and sophomore Ayden Buttery, the No. 7 seed in the 132 bracket.
The first round matches for Division I and II will start at 10 a.m. Friday and the championship finals are scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.