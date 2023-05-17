WILSON — Newfane came to roar.
The Panthers won a total of 10 events to headline the Niagara-Orleans League Track and Field Championships Wednesday at Wilson High School.
Junior Ben Dickinson led with four individual victories, starting in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.84 seconds and the high jump with a finish of 5 feet, 10 inches. Dickinson also finished at the top of the leaderboard in the long jump (20-6.75) and triple jump (43-0.75). Sophomore Jaxon Dembrowski won in the boys pole vault (11-3).
For the girls, senior Catalena Ersing won the 400 (1:03.66) and Ainsley DeBiase won the long jump (16-3). Junior Kylie Bowman won both the 1,500 (5:21.76) and 3,000 (11:10.11). Newfane’s girls 4x400 relay team of the Chunco sisters, Anna and Stephanie, along with Ersing and Hayden Kopp also became victors with a time of 4:17.22.
Barker finished in second with six total victories, two of them coming from senior Mason Allee-Castro. The Canisius College commit won the 1,600 with a personal best of 4:44.86 and also won the 800 meters (2:09.84). Classmate Bradford Cantrell won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:07.83. Junior Zackary Santarsiero won the shot put with a distance of 42-0.50. On the girls side, junior Lydia Samson won the steeplechase (8:20.99) and junior Keira Dalton won the discus throw (95-1).
Wilson won five events, with two each coming from senior Madelaine Schultz and sophomore Jaydan Ruble. Schultz won the girls 100 (16.17) and 400 (1:11.20) while Ruble won the steeplechase (10:46.84) and 3,200 (10:39.85). The girls 4x100 relay of Madelaine and Marisa Schultz plus Isabella Thrush and Addison Elia won with a time of 53.24.
Roy-Hart won four events, including both pentathlons by junior Jack Johnson (2024 points) and senior Samantha Albright (1525 points). Julia Miles won the girls high jump (4-8) and Nadia White won the girls triple jump (33-2).
Medina won three events. Kaedan Cleveland won the 110 hurdles (17.47) and Mason Moreland won the 200 dash (23.68). Moreland then teamed up with brother Jackson along with Gabriel Mark and Collin White to win the boys’ 4x400 relay (3:47.66).
