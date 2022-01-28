Newfane unafraid of competition in first state dual meet

NEWFANE — Since the New York State Public High School Athletic Association implemented a dual wrestling tournament in 2018, the Newfane Panthers have scratched and clawed to qualify. Now that they will finally be in the mix, they aren’t simply thrilled to be there.
Sure, Newfane received a tough draw in the point system that resulted in the No. 8 seed and a first-round pod with top-seeded Tioga and at-large Port Jervis, but there is no fear regardless of the opponent. The Panthers have beaten five league champions this season, including fellow state qualifiers Starpoint and Falconer.
Two years ago, Newfane dropped a 12-point match to Falconer in the sectional semifinals after having a chance to tie late in the match. The Golden Falcons went on to win the state championship and the Panthers were left at home. They wondered what could have been, but also learned they had the talent to compete with the best in the state.
With eight 20-match winners, the Newfane lineup is stocked with depth and experience. Success when the Panthers hit the mat at the SRC Arena and Events Center on Saturday in Syracuse will hinge upon creating bonus points, a strong suit for a team that has procured 176 of its 301 wins by fall this season.
Newfane has a bye in the first round of pool play that begins at 9 a.m., then faces Port Jervis, followed by Tioga. The team with the best record in the pod advances to the Division II semifinals. The Division I and Division II champions face off for the overall state title at 6 p.m.
“They’ve seen many of the kids they’re going to have to wrestle this weekend,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “We’re not afraid. We’re ready to roll with anybody. … Since this has become a reality that it’s the next opportunity for us, the drive and focus for our kids has become quite apparent that they believe in themselves and they believe they can wrestle with anybody in the state.”
Since losing to Falconer in 2020, Newfane has wrestled a loaded schedule. It went 8-2 in the Niagara Frontier/Niagara-Orleans Super League last season. It competed in the Starpoint duals to start this season and its lone loss came to Niagara Falls, which was the top seed in the Section VI Division I dual tournament.
The Panthers got some redemption a few weeks later by edging the Wolverines in the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament, featuring most of the best teams in Western New York. Along with the wins over Starpoint (twice) and Falconer, they have also beaten league champions Portville, Pioneer and St. Francis in duals.
Tioga has wrestled a dominant season thus far, going 12-0 in duals by an average margin of 50.5 points, while also winning the prestigious Windsor Christmas Tournament. Still, the gauntlet Newfane has faced this season leaves it undaunted.
“There’s nobody we’re afraid of, there’s nobody we’re trying to gameplan around and see how we try to match up,” Lingle said. “It’s like, go wrestle your best and be the best and believe in that. We’ve all been around each other for so long that this is what we need to do for each other.”
Tioga has 10 20-match winners this season, four of whom placed the last time the state individual tournament was held in 2020, including 24-1 118-pounder Gianni Silvestri, who was the 99-pound Division II state champion. Caden Bellis is 27-1 at 132 pounds and finished fourth at 106, while Mason Welch (28-7 at 126) and Emmett Wood (23-6 at 172) were also state placewinners.
Port Jervis features four solid wrestlers in Trevor Tufano at 118 (24-0), Ryan Ross at 145 (23-3), Charlie Wylie at 102 (29-4) and Matthew Oosterom at 215 (24-4).
Both teams present intriguing matchups for Newfane, which is strongest at the top and bottom of the lineup. From 102 to 145, the Panthers have six 20-match winners, including Jakob Lucinski (21-9), Brayden Kellison-Neglia (25-4), Ayden Buttery (27-5), Adam Huntington (27-4), Miguel Salas (22-9) and Aidan Gillings (30-0). Simon Lingle (28-1) can wrestle 189 or 215 and Charles Larose (26-5) has been a stout bookend at 285.
“It doesn’t take a ton of scouting to see where our best wrestlers are, and when you look at Tioga, it’s the same area,” Matt Lingle said. “They match up extremely well against our best and our best needs to beat their best if we have a shot at doing this. We’re going to line up and shake hands. We may need to have one of those kids pull an upset and do something special, but that’s the gameplan.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
