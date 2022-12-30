NEWFANE — Like many programs in Western New York, tradition has remained a constant every winter for Newfane wrestling. Once you carve your legacy on Panther Drive, it’ll never fade away as you’re part of something larger than yourself.
Just ask head coach Matt Lingle. Now in his fifth season coaching the program, Lingle represented the Panthers on the mat as a four-year letterman and helped them win four of their nine consecutive Niagara-Orleans League titles during the 1990s under the coaching tandem of Doug Ames and the late Dick Lang.
Having the opportunity to coach in his hometown of Newfane is one that Lingle truly takes pride in. Through the decades, Lingle said, the community has formed a tight-knit bond with the program.
Newfane is currently on a quest to win its ninth consecutive league championship and has won 41 straight league dual meets.
“I think it’s just a town that loves and takes pride in wrestling and backs the team,” said Lingle, a Class of 1997 graduate. “That’s how we continue to recruit kids, just from families and people that just know that something to take pride in is being a Newfane wrestler.”
So far this winter, the Panthers have clawed their way towards success. Through the first month of the season, Newfane has recorded a pair of top-five finishes at the St. Francis and Pioneer Duels, a seventh-place outing at the Linda Knuutila Memorial Tournament and, on Dec. 21, another victory against long-time rival Wilson.
The Panthers then continued their season this past Wednesday and Thursday when they competed in the 65th Windsor Christmas wrestling tournament, the oldest high school wrestling tournament in New York State.
In what was their first ever appearance in the event, Newfane joined Starpoint as the only other Section VI school to compete in the 39-team bracket that featured schools from New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
“This is what we really kind of wanted — gave them some tough matchups and hopefully get some guys ready for the postseason,” said Lingle, who said the Starpoint coach staff told him about this event after they debuted last year. “That’s really what it was about for us, coming down here and just trying to represent what we can for small schools in Western New York (wrestling) and get our kids prepared.”
In February, the Panthers sent four wrestlers to Albany to compete at states — including then-freshman Aidan Gillings — and had a line-up which featured 12 seniors. This season, the Panthers are in a youth movement as 20 of their 28 wrestlers are in 10th grade or below. Blending the two groups together to compete has been Lingle’s main goal this year.
“It’s really about trying to get the team prepared because we had some really great talent (returning) and we have some really new talent,” said Lingle. “We’re trying to mesh the two together and hopefully in the years to come make another good run at the sectional championships.”
Now a sophomore, Gillings already has a 20-3 record this winter and finished in third place in the 132-pound bracket in Windsor. What’s impressed Lingle more than Gillings’ talent is his leadership skills off the mat, something he learned from former teammate and 2021 graduate Andy Lucinski, one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, who finished with 217 wins and four Section VI titles and three state tournament finishes before continuing his career at the University at Buffalo.
“(Adian’s) a hard worker throughout the season, after the season, through the summer months — he’s always wrestling,” said Lingle. “I think it gets the other kids an idea of what it takes to be the best and he puts it out there on the mat every day at practice and every weekend too.”
Other wrestlers Lingle believes could make deep runs in the postseason include eighth-grader Braydan Kellison-Neglia (102), sophomore Aydan Buttery (138), junior J.J. Lucinski (110) and seniors Adan Harris (126) and Miguel Salas (145.)
With so many new faces on the team this winter, Lingle said relying on his veteran leaders will be paramount as the Panthers look to pass on old traditions to a new generation.
“Just have them be supportive and teaching as well and be there to guide them through it,” said Lingle on his veterans’ relationship with the young talent. “... I think it’s about keeping that legacy and we talk about that a lot. You want to continue that legacy and you’re a part of it. and once you’re a Newfane wrestler, you want to keep that going.”
