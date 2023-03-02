BUFFALO — In a game that featured 12 lead changes, Newfane needed 13.
The Panthers scratched and clawed all game. They needed one shot to fall and it just wouldn’t go down. It’s cruel that a season that featured an unbeaten Niagara-Orleans League schedule and 12 consecutive wins came down to one made basket, but that’s what Newfane left Buffalo State on Thursday attempting to accept.
Red-hot at times were the third-seeded Panthers, but there were also times when the offensive power shorted out. One of those times occurred at the end of the game. They battled back from a nine-point deficit to take a two-pound lead with 3 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.
But Newfane never scored again.
A basket by Davion White with 2:03 remaining proved to be the slim difference for No. 10 Fredonia in a 53-49 win over the Panthers in a Section VI Class B-2 semifinal thriller.
“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished in such a long journey,” Newfane coach Eric Klumpp said. “Building relationships day by day, loving on each other, and one game is not going to define building character, and that was a tough one.”
Evan Myers had his confidence rattled the last time he played at Buffalo State. He scored the first two points of the game and then never scored again in Newfane’s 49-36 loss to Allegany-Limestone in last year’s B-2 semifinal. He wasn’t going to allow that to happen again and he used an added piece of his repertoire to make sure.
The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter hit four 3-pointers in the game, but he was able to get hot by cashing from the block. Myers was able to catch the ball in the paint and finish in traffic, scoring 15 of the team’s 21 points in the first half, while finishing with a season-high 27 points.
“If I’m a threat in the paint, it’s hard to defend me down there,” said Myers, who also had seven rebounds. “So to be able to defend me outside the arc, too, is pretty difficult.”
As Myers carried the Panthers offensively in the first half, they managed to hold Fredonia’s leading scorer Ethan Fry — who averaged nearly 20 points in his previous seven games — to two as the second quarter clock ticked down and they held him to two points in the second half.
Fry only managed to get loose for a small stretch, but it resulted in scoring nine consecutive points, forcing Newfane to expend most of its energy in the third quarter attempting to catch up. and when they were attempting to slice into the deficit, Mike Hahn hit two of Fredonia’s three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
“That that was huge, not only seeing the ball go through the hoop,” Fredonia coach Nick Bertrando said, “but also just building up leading against a really, really good team kind of gave us some confidence.”
Despite momentary defensive lapses, the Panthers also had gaps between superlative offensive stretches. After missing their first four shots of the game, they made six of the next seven. Then, Fredonia (17-7) went to a zone that zapped away the momentum.
Newfane used as much time in the locker room as allowed at halftime to adjust and came out to make seven of its first eight shots of the second half. It was nearly eight of nine, but Nate Snow’s 3-pointer to take the lead swirled all the way around the rim and out.
Fredonia pushed the lead to eight on one occasion and to six on another, but the Panthers continued to rally until Ben Dickinson swooped in for a layup to take a 49-47 lead.
There were several opportunities to take the lead or tie, but nothing went in the hoop. In Newfane’s final timeout, Klumpp decided he wasn’t going to take a timeout if his team got the ball in the final moments. Konner Courtemanche made a steal with less than 30 seconds to play and the Panthers zipped the ball around the perimeter, looking for the perfect shot, but Courtemanche’s 3 clanged off the front rim with less than 5 seconds on the clock and Newfane couldn’t corral the rebound.
“We want to race it up against an unorganized defense and see if we can get a better look than we can when we’re organized, Klumpp said.”I thought that we had five or six really good opportunities to shoot the ball. We moved it around, got a shot up — — a good look — — and it just didn’t fall.”
Dickinson had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals for Newfane, which finished the season 17-5.
Hahn finished with 16 points, while Fry had 13 for the Hillbillies, who face Salamanca in the championship game at noon Saturday.
