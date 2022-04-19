Gianna Fazzolari wasn’t old enough to have a driver’s license, but even then Kim Griffin saw the power.
The Newfane resident has long had the strength to muscle balls over the outfield fence with striking regularity. Many of Fazzolari’s home runs were line drives, willed over the fence during two prep seasons with Sacred Heart and one with Lockport.
Fazzolari built a reputation as a power hitter who teammates relied upon to launch a bomb when the team needed it most. That reputation and her propensity to hit home runs in bunches has sometimes resulted in hitting slumps, as she tries to blast every ball out of the park.
Her first season at Canisius College was successful, starting all 36 games for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference runner-up while hitting .270 with four home runs and 27 RBIs. But this season Fazzolari has emerged as one of the top sluggers in the conference with a newly-acquired patience at the plate, which has increased her batting average 37 points to .307 and raised her on-base percentage 10 points.
Even as Fazzolari has improved as a contact hitter, she is still producing in the clean-up spot, with a MAAC-best eight homers and 29 RBIs, raising her slugging percentage from .459 to .680 as the Golden Griffins sit in a four-way tie for first place in the conference.
“I’m good under pressure — pressure is just an opportunity to do something great,” Fazzolari said. “I feel like under pressure, I perform. Sometimes I fail; it’s inevitable but it doesn’t come as much as a surprise that I can put the ball in play.”
Fazzolari ranks in the top three in the MAAC in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage along with fifth in total bases, but her greatest opponent continues to be her approach at the plate.
She had a torrid start to the year, hitting home runs in four of the first five games, totaling seven RBIs and hitting .429. Then a brief slump began. Fazzolari went hitless in back-to-back games and had two hits and two RBIs in a four-game stretch that momentarily pulled her average below .300.
After shrugging off a slow start as a freshman, Fazzolari had a hot streak that saw her average peak at .326. It would ultimately dip and never hit .300 again. This season, however, Fazzolari was quickly able to regain her fundamentals.
“There are power hitters who try to lift the ball, but she doesn’t,” Griffin said. “She hits a lot of doubles and singles because she doesn’t try to lift the ball. She just hits the ball with so much power that a lot of times she hits it out without trying to lift it.”
Fazzolari’s average has not been below .300 since Feb. 25, and even though her home run rate has slowed, she has learned power hitting isn’t required to drive in runs. Twenty-two of her RBIs have come in the last 23 games.
The right-handed catcher knows there are going to be skids — there was a stretch of four hitless outings in five games in early April — but she is now equipped to pull out of them quickly. It starts with heading back to the batting cage to refocus.
“I had that I-have-to-hit-a-bomb mentality,” Fazzolari said. “I was putting everything into my swing. Sometimes I just have to take a step back and become that contact hitter.”
As Fazzolari — who committed to Canisius as a sophomore — continues to become an all-around hitter, her greatest value in the Canisius lineup comes as a power hitter who can clear the bases. She is fifth on the team in batting average, but has five more home runs and 11 more RBIs than anyone else. She also leads the team with 13 extra-base hits.
The Golden Griffins are tied with Rider, Siena and Iona with 7-3 records, while Niagara is not far behind at 5-3 in the MAAC. With 10 conference games left on the schedule, Fazzolari’s ability to get a hold of a ball could prove to be a difference-maker in the hunt for a championship.
“A player like Gianna can change the game with one swing,” Griffin said. “We have a few hitters with home-run power, but when you have the ability to put it out (of the park), you have the ability to change the game with one swing of the bat. … She identifies herself as a clean-up hitter and that’s the spot she wants to be in.”
With the remainder of this season and two more years of eligibility left, Fazzolari’s name is likely to appear in the Canisius record book frequently. She even has the chance to be the owner of a few program records.
Fazzolari could topple the single-season home run record of 11, set by Paige Freiberger (2010) and Lauren Castro (2017). With 12 career dingers, Fazzolari also has a chance to chase down Castro’s career mark of 21.
Although she is aware of those records, Fazzolari’s main concern is championships. The Golden Griffins have not won a MAAC regular season title since 2010 and have not gone to the NCAA tournament since 2009.
Canisius has four seniors on a roster that features 12 freshmen — including Niagara Falls infielder Abbey Roeser — and five sophomores, giving hope of a prolonged run at the top of the standings.
“Each one of us wants to be here, each one of us wants to win and there’s no time to mess around,” Fazzolari said. “We’re all here for a reason and that’s why we’ve had so much success.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
