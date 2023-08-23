NEWFANE — Having a youthful roster and just eight seniors brought a learning curve filled with heartbreak for Newfane football last season.
The Panthers finished with a 2-6 record last season, including dropping their first four games of the season. However, Newfane gained experience in how to compete in tough games, as well, going 1-3 in contests decided by one score or less. Most notably, in consecutive weeks, the Panthers turned a 28-26 overtime loss against Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville into a 26-25 win at Tonawanda.
As the new season approaches, starting with a road contest at Eden/North Collins on Sept. 1, Newfane head coach Chuck Nagel admitted the lack of gelling during the season, along with not having a proper off-season last summer due to the construction of the new turf field, left the team out of place.
“We were young (and) we didn’t have a whole lot of kids to step up to be leaders from our older group,” said Nagel, who is entering his 12th season on the varsity sidelines. “Sometimes, in those close games, little things matter, you know, leadership. It might be a turnover here. It might be a dumb penalty there. So, I feel like in those close games, we kind of beat ourselves.”
Having a new home to practice and train at this off-season helped accelerate the learning curve for the Panthers, which includes a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball returning, including on offense. The Panthers feature an offensive unit that includes quarterback Nate Snow and playmakers Ben Dickinson, Landen Braman and Brayden Walker as just some of the players returning for a senior season.
Braman made 16 catches for 149 yards and five touchdowns, tying with Dickinson for the team lead during his junior campaign. Looking back, Braman admitted Newfane didn’t handle the adversity that came with playing in those tightly-contested games well, but hopes the experience of working together will help them overcome this challenge.
One area he has noticed improve significantly over the last few months was more communication on the field amongst the players once the ball is snapped.
“We’ll make sure we all are on the same exact page and we know what to expect on the play,” said Braman, also a cornerback on defense. “A lot of the times last year, we wouldn’t talk and people would do the wrong thing. And it’s a big mistake (that) ends up (with the opposing team) scoring or a turnover or something that can really flip the game.”
Along with adjusting to the team’s personnel on both sides of the ball, Nagel is excited about the team’s personnel, which he believes will help the chemistry foster even further.
“Everybody on the team understands their personal role between the (offensive) line and the skills guys,” Nagel said. “Last year, we didn’t have that necessarily, you know, so I think the kids just give a better understanding of what we ask of them and they’re out here putting some work.”
Kickoff between Newfane and Eden/North Collins is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Eden High School.
