Add another feather to the cap of Newfane girls cross country.
The Panthers placed third in Class C at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Saturday at Chenango Valley, their fifth top-four finish since 2016, when they won the state title. And it would likely be six years straight, had state championship competition not been canceled last year due to COVID-19.
"We knew it was going to be a slugfest," head coach Mike Heitzenrater said. "The second-ranked to sixth-ranked teams were all basically capable of potentially winning or finishing in any order, and we wanted to make sure we went there and ran our best races."
That they did. Newfane placed three runners in the top 25 and finished with 106 points, its third-place finish matching its ranking in the class entering the meet, according to Milesplit.com. The Panthers finished 14th overall among all classes.
Sophomore Kylie Bowman led the bunch, running 19:30.8 to place 11th in Class C. Another sophomore, Leah Siegmann, was 23rd at 20:36.3, followed by junior Catalena Ersing in 24th at 20:37.4. Freshman Maggie Quattrini cracked the top-50, 49th at 21:31.6, with the effort rounded out by senior Shelby Nerber (73rd, 22:02.2), freshman Isabella Pasquale (79th, 22:07.5) and senior Sara Siegmann (86th, 22:29.9).
All seven Panthers scored points for the Section VI team, which took second in the class.
"All the girls ran well," Heitzenrater said. "The ran well at sectionals and they did it again. ... Everybody just did their job is what it came down to. They all performed what they needed to do."
Bowman qualified as an individual for the upcoming Federation meet Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, the Panthers' first representative since 2018. Heitzenrater had hoped for a full team bid but was notified that Newfane was the first team outside the cut.
Caldwell, Zugelder shine in Class B
Grand Island senior Faith Caldwell and Starpoint eighth-grader Shannon Zugelder helped Section VI capture the Class B girls team title.
Caldwell "was the talk of the race," according to GI coach Michelle White, finishing 15th after entering ranked 47th. She ran a personal-record 19:40.9 and scored the second-most points for the VI team.
"I wish you saw it, it was amazing," White said. "I don't even have the words. We had a game plan going in and she didn't listen — shocker — so by Mile 1, she was doing what she was supposed to be doing by Mile 2. In a championship situation, you just have to go all out."
Zegulder wasn't far behind, placing 18th with a time of 19:49.7. She was fourth on Section VI.
"We were hoping top-20 and she nailed it," said Starpoint coach Emily Bradley.
Best of the rest
Also on the girls' side, Niagara Wheatfield junior Miranda Gatto finished 43rd in Class A with a time of 19:48.9. Barker freshman Mikala Woock was 35th in Class D at 21:53.5.
Two local boys, Starpoint's Nate Adams and Barker's Mason Allee-Castro, also competed. Adams, a senior, was 63rd in Class B with a time of 18:02.0. Allee-Castro, a junior, was 45th in Class D at 18:29.2.
