Haranguing his runners into putting in the work isn’t a big problem for Mike Heitzenrater.
Heitzenrater comes up with the training plans and race strategies, but the work is up to the runners. Long ago it was established that being part of the Newfane cross country program wasn’t a fall-only endeavor.
Start with a group of girls who are committed to training all year, sprinkle in a history of winning, stir it with Heitzenrater’s knowledge of the sport and you have the recipe for the dominance of a program that is nearing a decade.
The Panthers have won 92 consecutive Niagara-Orleans League meets, a streak that dates back to 2014. That’s in addition to six consecutive Section VI championships and five top-five finishes in a row at states.
So how do you create a new challenge to keep life fresh? What’s the next obstacle to climb over? Newfane doesn’t have to look hard because there are some willing challengers knocking on the door.
Class C, locally and in the state, may have never been stronger than this year, with state powerhouse East Aurora dropping down from Class B. Class C will be split into two classes this year at sectionals, so Newfane will dodge East Aurora, but Allegany-Limestone — led by one of the best runners in the country, Angelina Napoleon — ia the biggest threat to the Panthers winning sectional title No. 7.
“We have to take it to the next level,” Heitzenrater said. “We have to see what that team can do and compete against them. Sometimes athletes will look at that and be discouraged. As coaches, we’ll give them the path and it’s up to the athletes to do the work. Is the juice worth the squeeze?”
Entering sectionals as an underdog isn’t a familiar feeling for Newfane, but the Panthers aren’t clutching their pearls in fear. Maybe they will lose, maybe they will win. It’s the competition they desire.
There is always a feeling of not wanting to be the group responsible for ending the streak, but Newfane was built on being pushed. Heitzenrater is a demanding coach, and subsequently, the girls are demanding of themselves.
A chance to race with teams like East Aurora at states or Allegany-Limestone at sectionals is appealing for any competitor who wants to beat the best.
“It gives us something to work towards instead of having an easy way out to win,” Newfane senior Sara Siegmann said. “It gives us a purpose for our training.”
It’s a similar feeling on an individual level for Kylie Bowman, the Panthers’ top runner, who is shooting for a top-10 finish at states by seasons end. The junior finished 11th last year as the team took third.
Bowman was the Class C sectional champion two years ago and placed third last season, with Napoleon usurping her as the winner. Napoleon ran 17 minutes, 53.08 seconds last week, a time no one has come within a minute of touching this season.
Bowman is the fifth-ranked runner in the section. East Aurora’s Emilia O’Leary, Springville’s Kirsten Melnik and Southwestern’s Emma Lewis are separated by 19 seconds, while all of them are ranked in the top-11 in the state. Bowman feels that having runners to contend with is the only way to get to the next level.
“It’s kind of fun to race against all these people who are really good and talented to see what you can do,” Bowman said. “... It just shows you if you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want to do because other people are already doing it. It shows you what you could become.”
Although Newfane will have to improve its times across the board to win sectionals, several of the girls are running faster than they were a year ago, while others are brand new to the lineup.
The Panthers placed all seven runners in the top-25 last season, but three are no longer in the program. Senior Catalena Ersing placed sixth last season, while Isabella Pasquale was 14th, but she is running more than 1 minute faster than she was at this time last season.
Freshman Jordyn Centner hopped into the lineup to become the team’s No. 3 runner this season, while junior Hannah Schulz is also in the top-five on the team despite also being a newcomer.
Part of Newfane’s revolving success has been a roster diverse in age. Ersing and Siegmann are seniors, but each of the remaining runners in the top-nine are slated to return, including seventh-grader Sienna Gibson and freshman Bryona Wilson, who are fighting to crack the top-seven.
“We want to be in the top-two in that C2 division,” Heitzenrater said. “... It looks as if our girls need to be about 20 seconds faster three weeks from now and we can have a chance to knock (Allegany-Limestone) off. It’s no easy task, but that’s our plan and that’s our path.”
The Section VI championships will be held Nov. 4 at Alden.
