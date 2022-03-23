Friday Night Lights — and turf — are coming to Newfane.
The district broke ground March 15 on a new 1,000-seat multipurpose athletic facility at Newfane High School, set to open in the fall, featuring a turf field for football, field hockey, lacrosse and soccer, along with baseball and softball fields in opposite corners of the end zone. Lights, a press box, concession stand and restroom will also be built as part of a $30.5 million capital funding project.
Plans also call for an overhaul of the track and field setup at the middle school. The track will be refurbished and expanded from six to eight lanes, new jump pits and runways will be put in, and the pole vault pit and shot put and discus cages moved.
Newfane has for years hosted football games and track meets at the middle school while turning fields behind the high school into makeshift playing surfaces for soccer and field hockey. The new stadium will be built at the current location of the tennis courts and a new six-court complex will be built as part of the package.
“We’re trying to make the school district the center of the town,” Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann said. “We’re working with the town on a lot of things and having those night games as an attraction, as a thing for kids to do in the evenings, was something that was important to the town and important to the district.”
Discussions for the capital project began in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly derailed significant progress. Talks resumed in the spring of 2021 and voters approved $30.5 million in October.
Contract bids were able to shave nearly $3 million off the price tag and roughly 88% will be reimbursed by New York State. The school also had $7 million set aside in a capital reserve fund, which will limit taxpayer contribution to $500,000 annually.
“Twenty years ago we put the pool on the elementary school and the debt from that capital project was finished,” Baumann said. “That was close to $1 million per year the last two years. That debt goes away and we’re taking on about $500,000 per year.”
In addition to athletic improvements, Newfane will overhaul the auditorium in the middle school to become a state-of-the-art performing arts center, retiling the roofs for all four buildings in the district and repaving parking lots. Each classroom door will be upgraded so that teachers can lock the doors by pushing a button.
The entrances for all four buildings in the district will be reconfigured so that visitors must enter through the main office when they come in the front doors. The project is expected to be complete in full in December 2023, with upgrades occurring at the high school and elementary school this summer and the middle school — which was built in 1901 — and early childhood center the following summer.
“The middle school was challenging because it’s listed on the state’s historical preservation because it’s such an old building,” Baumann said. “It has a slate-tile roof on one portion and we couldn’t just tear it off and put new stuff on. We had to get stuff that would maintain the historical integrity of the building.”
Another factor in Newfane’s decision to add turf came from improvements surrounding schools have made to athletic facilities in recent years. Five Niagara County schools have added turf since 2016 and Newfane was one of two — along with Royalton-Hartland — of the county’s nine schools that had not yet upgraded.
Turf has become the most popular playing surface for high schools in Western New York during the last decade. Not only does it allow schools to play multiple sports on one surface, but it has proved more cost-efficient and durable.
Precipitation causes cancellations during the spring, while maintenance costs decrease with turf fields. Artificial turf can last more than a decade, while natural grass not only needs consistent upkeep, but upgrades typically occur every four to six years.
Of the nearly 70 high school teams in Western New York last season, 55 had artificial turf as the playing surface on their home field.
“Our facilities were not on the same par as other places,” Baumann said. “We needed to provide the same level of facilities to the current students and as a way to attract people to come to Newfane. We wanted a place to show off all the good things we have going on.”
Newfane is conducting a survey on its website (newfane.ynric.org) to name the new stadium.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
