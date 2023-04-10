BUFFALO — Like the fastball he delivers on game-day, Casey Lawrence prefers to work with a quick delivery when on the mound for the Buffalo Bisons, a role he has had for parts of seven total seasons and since 2013.
The delivery helped the 6-foot, 180-pound right-hander finish with a 9-5 record, over 100 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA — the lowest of all pitchers in Triple-A baseball — in the Herd’s 2022 campaign. This all came as MiLB began enforcing its pace of play rules — which were first established in 2018 — after MLB was strongly considering tweaking its own game in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a traditionally defensive and pitching sport.
Those like Lawrence, who made his first MLB start in four years with Buffalo’s parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays last season, believe having a uniform set of rules between both levels will be a “big difference” in the sport moving forward. Even more so, he said, for pitchers who “like to get the ball and move.”
“A lot of the times, in the big leagues, you’d have a lot of guys calling time and slowing the game down and kind of getting me out of my rhythm and those kind of things, whereas now, you’re really kind of handcuffed in how many times you can do it,” Lawrence said following Buffalo’s home-opening doubleheader versus Worcester this past Friday at Sahlen Field. “And when (batters) use that timeout, we can kind of go to our bag of tricks and use the clock against you a little bit.”
Comparing the MLB to MiLB pitch clock rules, there are slight differences but the intent is parallel — speed up the pace of the game. Between pitches and with bases empty, the MiLB pitch clock is set to 14 seconds where MLB’s is set to 15 seconds. With runners on, the Triple-A clock is set for 19 seconds while big league pitchers have 20 seconds. Plus, batters at both levels must step into the batter’s box and be ready for the pitch with eight seconds left on the time or they’ll be called for an automatic strike.
On MLB Opening Day on March 31, which featured 15 games, the average length was 2 hours and 45 minutes, roughly 18 minutes shorter than last year.
For the Bisons, their season-opener against Iowa on April 5, 2022 lasted only 2 hours and 26 minutes. The team’s 2023 opener against Scranton-Wilkes Barre time of game was 2 hours and 20 minutes, and through the team’s first eight games, the average time of game is 2 hours and 16 minutes — four of which were played as part of seven-inning doubleheaders.
Now with Buffalo, Zach Thompson spent the last two years in the major leagues, first with Miami in 2021 and then last season with Pittsburgh, where he tallied over 120 innings in 22 starts for the Pirates before being traded to Toronto this past January in exchange for outfield Chavez Young.
Thompson’s last appearance in the minors came as a member of Miami’s Triple-A team — the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp — in June 2021. So, while some of his new Buffalo teammates like Lawrence have had prior experience working under a pitch clock rule, Thompson said the start of the 2023 campaign is his first very first time, adding the rulings help pitchers find a rhythm and control the pace of the game better but that there is a learning curve.
“Your momentum can shift both ways though with it,” Thompson said. So, if I can gain the advantage and have the momentum going my way, it’s really easy to just step on that gas pedal and go. But on the other side of it, if they start racking up a few hits on there and momentum starts swinging that way, it’s really, really hard to slow it down. But I think it’s something that you can learn to control and hopefully take advantage of.”
Even with the new rules, the rapport between a pitcher and a catcher is paramount for a strong outing. So far in the new season, Lawrence and Thompson have established chemistry with Buffalo’s catchers, Rob Brantly and Stevie Berman, to create a new routine and trust. Lawrence believes talking with the catcher in pre-game and in-between innings will have even more importance as hitters become more accustomed to the pitch clock rules.
“That’s something, as a pitcher and catcher battery, we sit down before the game and go over a lot of things that we’re going to try and establish early on,” Lawrence said. “There’s always things throughout the game where you got to make an adjustment after the hitter makes an adjustment on you. … It’s one of those things where (you) keep kind of learning from each other and hopefully get a stronger relationship as we go.”
“I think it’s a difference maker of probably four or five wins in a year, maybe more,” added Thompson. “I’ve had catchers that … only care about what they’re doing. They’ll strike out and they take that into catching. Whereas, I mean, here today, Stevie, I think, popped out and came right back in and was talking to me, like, ‘Hey, here’s who we have next, here’s what pitches I think we should throw, here’s how we should attack these guys.’ And that’s super important. I think that builds confidence in the pitching staff. And that gives momentum to the entire team. So having kind of a leader behind the plate like that is very important.”
While Thompson is pitching in Buffalo, he believes the new rules could have more of an impact in the majors, for at least a few months.
“I think once everyone grasps the pace, I don’t think it’s gonna be that big of a deal anymore,” Thompson said.
Buffalo (4-4) continues its season with a six-game road trip against rival Rochester beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m at Innovative Field.
