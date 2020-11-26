New gear gives Purple Eagles fresh look

When the Niagara Purple Eagles do hit the ice at Dwyer Arena this season, they’ll have a fresh new look.
Niagara’s home white jersey was overhauled over the summer, and the team switched equipment companies, moving from Bauer Hockey to Warrior. Brian Allen, the team’s head equipment manager, designed the jerseys and was looking to mix it up a little bit. The new jersey has an eagle head on a circular emblem, with “Niagara University” embroidered around the crest.
“We wanted to try to do something a little different, and something unique,” Allen said.
Allen, who before coming to Niagara worked with the Erie Otters and Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, drew inspiration from the jerseys he’s seen in the juniors, as well as at the American and National Hockey League levels.
“The design is simple and clean,” he said. “It’s not too out of the box. We weren’t trying to change the logo.”
The process of redesigning the jersey took about three weeks, Allen said. He had to get the approval of the coaching staff, and then work with the jersey design company to make it happen. In addition to the emblem changing, the numbers on the back are thicker and should be easier to see.
The equipment will have a different look as well, Allen said. Through Warrior, he added a two-inch white stripe to the pants, and the gloves will now have a white border around them.
Head coach Jason Lammers praised Allen, and said he loves the look of the new jerseys.
“It’s an exciting point to be able to unveil new jerseys, because we’re just so excited about our team this year,” he said.
