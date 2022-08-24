YOUNGSTOWN — Derek Tracy spent his offseason scouring the halls of Lewiston-Porter High School for prospective football players.
Like many teams around Western New York, the Lancers continually battle a decline in participation. So, Tracy made a goal of having at least 30 rostered players for each of the varsity and junior varsity teams this year. Entering the season, both squads have more than 35 players.
With increased numbers, the first-year head coach hopes it can start to bring Lew-Port out of a funk that has resulted in finishing below .500 13 times in the last 15 years, including nine consecutive seasons.
“We’re returning a lot of people and they used that as motivation,” Tracy said. “They would come to the weight room and push each other to finish out another rep. We have a good group of leaders, a good group of seniors and they don’t want to go out they way they did the last two years.”
In order to surprise some teams, Lew-Port will need to reinvigorate its offense after scoring 20 points once in eight games last year. So the freshman coach is turning to a freshman quarterback to replace the graduated Trent Reid, whose intelligence was lauded by the coaching staff last year.
Mason Bonito was the JV quarterback last season and played the position throughout youth football and he is expected to show some flashes in his first varsity campaign. Tracy believes a bulked up offensive line should help give him protection, while staying fresh as the Lancers do not plan to play any offensive or defensive linemen both ways.
“We have a bigger line than we’ve had in the past,” Tracy said. “They’re going to try to win the battle in the trenches, and hopefully because of that, we’re able to put a few more points on the board. We’ve had a few new wrinkles, but we’re not too worried about scoring.”
The focal point of the offense, however, is running back James Marshall. Coaches have raved about Marshall since his sophomore year, but he has been plagued by injury-riddled seasons since then.
The 190-pound senior also played linebacker, but his defensive snaps will be limited this season in order to keep him fresh for what is expected to be a heavy workload, whether as a runner or a receiver out of the backfield.
“If we can get the ball in his hands 50 times in a game, we’re going to get the ball in his hands 50 times in a game,” Tracy said. “He’s a downfield runner, a powerful runner between the tackles. He’s going to be a major part of our offense. Any chance we can get the ball in his hands, we’re going to get the ball in his hands.”
Lew-Port is also hoping to bolster its talent level by adding four dual-sport athletes from the soccer team. In addition to a declining enrollment, athletes have been forced to choose between a variety of athletic opportunities offered by the school. Allowing players to try multiple sports could help patch some of those issues.
“They’re going to do whatever I ask them to do on the football field, they’re going to do whatever Rick (Sweeney) asks them to do on the soccer field,” Tracy said. “They know if their primary sport is football, they’re expected to be here giving 100%. They know if their primary sport is soccer, they’re going to give everything to soccer. They’re not going to gyp the other sport.”
Lew-Port travels to Lackawanna to open the season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.
