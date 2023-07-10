Ryan Birchard knew he was going to be drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, but waiting 10 picks for the official announcement was the longest time of his life.
Birchard was selected in the fifth round with the 155th overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers Monday in the MLB Draft, with the intention of signing with the franchise. It capped helter-skelter sophomore year for Niagara County Community College, finishing as the highest player drafted from the school since Robert Sekel was taken ninth overall in 1971.
Entering the season with a fastball that topped out at 94 mph, Birchard was throwing 98 by the end of the season. He initially committed to Connecticut, then de-committed and re-committed to Oregon.
Striking out 12 against Onondaga in a late-April rain-turned-sleet made NCCC coach Matt Clingersmith believe Birchard was ready to turn pro. Scouts began trickling in and Birchard never flinched in any situation, making Clingersmith believe Birchard was a once-in-a-lifetime recruit.
By the third round of the draft, Birchard’s coach was receiving phone calls from MLB teams wanting to know what would convince the NJCAA Divsion III first-team All-American ace to sign.
“(Sunday), my agent was telling me people are calling, they’re talking,” Birchard said. “Now it’s not they might be interested, it’s they’re interested. I knew today was probably going to be the day. I didn’t know, fifth round or 10th round, but I’m glad it was the fifth and glad it was the Brewers.”
The Auburn native arrived in Sanborn believing he could be a draft pick someday and Clingersmith agreed, but neither expected he’d become a Day Two selection. Clingersmith thought Birchard might even get drafted as a junior, after going to a Division I school.
But Birchard finished his sophomore season with an 8-0 record and had as many wins (14) as earned runs over two years. Birchard was second in NJCAA Division III with a 1.08 ERA and fifth with 95 strikeouts. His 17.10 strikeouts per nine innings was the highest of any junior college pitcher in the country.
By the time the season ended, Birchard’s draft status was still rising and 16 strikeouts in nine innings for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League solidified his position.
“Every time we saw him, he raised the bar,” Clingersmith said. “... In the World Series, I looked at our assistants when he pitched against Camp to win us the first game, I go, ‘We might never have another player this special again.’ You You get those unicorns once in a lifetime and we were fortunate enough for him and his family to believe in us and come this way.”
The 6-foot right-hander could still attend Oregon — which was one win away from the College World Series last month — and develop into a first- or second-round pick, but an injury could torpedo everything, particularly with the MLB cutting the draft from 40 to 20 rounds.
Birchard also believes the Brewers are a good fit, as the team’s area scout, Steve DiTrolio, was one of the first to take an interest in him.
“It’s awesome to show they wanted to pick a junior college guy,” said Birchard, who had 171 strikeouts in 20 career appearances at NCCC. “I think that’s something else you’ve got to look at, especially that high. I think it’s awesome, I appreciate them so much and I’m glad they can see it, too. I’m just ready to get to work.”
Birchard joined former Thunderwolves Michael McPartlin (56th round, 1967), Michael Balogh (fifth round, 1969), Jon Roth (seventh round, 1969), Peter Castle (ninth round, 1970), Sekel (first round, 1971), Sean Jamieson (16th round, 2011), Christian Barczykowski (27th round, 2012), Christian Lindsay-Young (23rd round, 2016 and 21st round, 2017) and Starpoint alum Matt Cross (19th round, 2018) to be drafted.
NCCC has long established itself as a JUCO power, with eight World Series appearances in 16 seasons under Clingersmith and the team is sending pitchers Kyle Finn (Old Dominion) and Matthew Sanfilippo (Eastern Michigan) to Division I schools, but Clingersmith believes Birchard being a second-day pick gives the Thunderwolves a national platform to recruit.
“I think this is no longer just a stepping stone for kids, and I love developing the local kid more, but they’ve got to get on board,” Clingersmith said. “And I think it’s starting with travel coaches, and that believing in our progress. And not saying, Oh, this is Plan B and sending us good, quality players. Now we’re known on the national scene and I think it’s a good fit for us.”
Canisius College pitcher Matt Duffy was selected in the fourth round (115th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. He is the 15th Golden Griffin all-time to be taken in the MLB Draft.
