NCCC's Bushey honored by region

Niagara County Community College sophomore wrestler Jordan Bushey was recently named Region III Male Athlete of the Year following a vote of regional athletic directors.
Bushey joined elite company on the mats, becoming the sixth national champion in program history. The 174-pounder from Peru, N.Y. was 35-2 this past winter on his way to NJCAA All-American and Region III/Eastern District I Wrestler of the Year honors. The team captain won individual crowns at six different tournaments, helping NCCC to its 23rd regional title.
"What a great honor for Jordan and what a great season," NCCC wrestling coach Keith Maute said in a statement. "Jordan changed his life this past year and became really focused on his academics. And along with that came great success athletically. We always preach that they go hand-in-hand. If you eliminate the stress of being borderline in the classroom, it allows you more time to focus athletically.
"Jordan put a lot of effort into his academics, he felt better about himself and it gave him the confidence to succeed both on and off the mat."
Other regional award winners were: Kayla Carder (North Country CC women's basketball, Region III Female Athlete of the Year), Justin Hoyt (Hudson Valley CC, Region III Athletic Director of the Year) and Hudson Valley CC (Region III Community Service Award).
