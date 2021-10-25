NCCC women's soccer in midst of surprising turnaround

SANBORN — A season that hung in the balance before it began has turned out to be one of the best in school history.
Days before it’s women’s soccer opener, Niagara County Community College didn’t have enough players to field a full team, didn’t have a coach, and didn’t know if it could have a season.
Today the Thunderwolves host SUNY Broome in a regional playoff game, the program’s first since 2006, seeded fourth in the bracket at 7-4, a remarkable turnaround for a program that was suspended in 2019 due to lack of participation and went 0-3 in the spring season.
“I came here just hoping we would have a team,” said Rachel Chunco, a Niagara-Orleans League all-star from Newfane who was among a handful of players who transferred from ECC late in the summer after the Kats canceled their season.
“It was stressful,” said Lewiston-Porter graduate Georgia Dammann, who played for NCCC in the spring but intended to play with ECC this fall. “We just had that fall apart at ECC. Signing up for classes here at the last minute, and then not knowing what was going to happen.”
“I just wanted a team to practice with,” Chunco added. “If we lose games, we lose games.
“But it worked out pretty good. We’ve surprised ourselves and won a lot of games.”
The Thunderwolves have become a winning team with a first-time head coach, albeit one that won a lot of games as a player.
Ricky Fleck, the Lew-Port alum who was an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference performer for Niagara University and has claimed several Tehal Cup championships playing in the Buffalo District Soccer League was approached by NCCC athletics director Amanda Haseley on the eve of the season after Fleck had agreed to help his cousin, Ed, coach the men’s team.
“She said they were looking for a women’s coach and I said I think about whether I knew anybody,” said Fleck, who works as a detective for the Niagara Falls Police Department. “But she said no, she was thinking that I could do it. I wasn’t sure that I could because of my job. My work schedule is all over the place. But if I didn’t do it, she said they wouldn't have enough time to find a new coach before the season.
“I couldn’t do that to the girls. I would be heartbroken if I couldn’t play soccer. Especially if had been looking forward to it all summer.”
The Thunderwolves had eight players at Fleck’s first practice. Players went recruiting on campus, netting a few players who had never played the sport before, and eventually built the roster up to 15. But they started the opener shorthanded with 10 players, went down to nine during the game, and still won 5-1.
“We worked together as a team and didn’t let one person do it all,” said Chunco, who scored a hat trick in her college debut.
“We knew not having as many girls as the other teams that we were the underdogs,” Dammann said. “But we did a lot of conditioning in practice. And we knew when to use our energy.”
“The girls really bought in at that point,” Fleck said. “They’ve absolutely blown my mind with how far we’ve come. I do nothing more than teach them what I know and they put in the work.”
Fleck spent a season assisting Dermot McGrane after graduating from NU in 2005 before playing semi-professional soccer in Canada.
“I’ve had coaches from England, coaches from Italy, coaches from Argentina,” said Fleck, who turns 40 today. “All these different backgrounds of soccer, I’ve tried to take it all and pass it along to them.”
Chunco leads the way with 18 goals, ranking tied for fourth in NJCAA Division III, and six assists, placing her eighth nationally with 42 points. Kara Seguin, another N-O all-star from Akron, has nine goals and three assists for 21 points. Dammann has tallied 18 points (five goals, eight assists) and Olivia Bruning (Lockport) has 16 (four goals, eight assists). Madison Austin (Starpoint), a field player in high school, has two shutouts playing goalkeeper.
