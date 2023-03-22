PORT HURON, Mich. — Niagara County Community College isn’t done yet.
After falling in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament on Tuesday, the Thunderwolves were pushed to the brink of elimination Wednesday. Trailing by 19 in the first half, No. 11 NCCC rallied to beat 14-seeded Catawba Valley 68-59 in overtime.
The Thunderwolves advanced in the consolation bracket and will play Thursday’s Grand Rapids-North Central Missouri winner at 11 a.m. Friday. The best they can finish in the tournament is seventh place.
NCCC (29-4) didn’t have its best shooting performance, going 6 of 29 from 3-point range — 4 of 19 in the first half — but it turned up the defense in the second half. Catawba Valley shot 52% in the first half, but went 7 of 26 and committed 25 turnovers after halftime.
The Thunderwolves whittled a 16-point halftime lead to five by the end of the third quarter, starting the third quarter on a 14-3 run. Aichata Ballo scored eight in the frame, while Lockport resident Ashlynn Johnson scored eight of her 12 points.
Alessandra Faith’s layup with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining tied the game, while Johnson sank a free throw with 1:36 left on the clock to take a 54-53 lead. But Rylie Hogg made two free throws to give Catawba Valley a one-point lead, only for Johnson to knock down a free throw with 13 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Overtime belonged to Ballo and NCCC. After Hogg tied the game at 59-all with 3:03 left, the Thunderwolves never surrendered another point. Ballo scored eight points in the period and scored 20 of her career-high 31 points after halftime.
The sophomore guard from Brooklyn also grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals, as NCCC scored 32 points off turnovers. Alita Carey-Santangelo chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Hogg had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for Catawba Valley, which finished the season 16-14.
