Niagara County Community College is celebrating the golden anniversary of its wrestling program on Saturday.
The Thunderwolves will hold a banquet for alumni, coaches, wrestlers and supporters in honor of their 50th anniversary as a program. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the NCCC dining commons.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with several guest speakers. In attendance will be the school’s former national champions, including Niagara Falls native and former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Rashad Evans.
Tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling Ally Iverson (716-946-6998) or Kristin Clark (716-579-4313). Attendees can also RSVP online at ncccathletics.com.
