SANBORN — The Thunderwolves cleaned house Sunday, transforming the gymnasium to a dance floor and fashioning necklaces from the basketball nets in celebration of their sweeping regional dominance in winter sports.
Defending home court and Region 3 championships in both men’s and women’s basketball, Niagara County Community College acquired a few more trophies for the overstuffed display cases, following last weekend’s regional wrestling title triumph, the 26th in history. NCCC also claimed the Upstate New York Club Hockey League Tier II championship Sunday.
“Together, together, together,” said men's basketball's Bill Beilein, who earned his fourth coach of the year award. “That’s what we preach to our guys. And it’s great to see all of the teams bringing titles back to our AD Amanda Haseley’s office.”
Cheered on throughout by the Thunderwolves’ top-ranked baseball team, the NCCC men (25-6), currently No. 17 in NJCAA Division II hoops, repeated as regional champions with an 89-81 win against Monroe. The 20th-ranked NCCC women (26-3) beat Jamestown 78-60 to secure a fourth consecutive championship and prolong an 18-game win streak.
“It speaks to the high standard that we’ve imprinted on our program here,” women’s coach Nate Beutel said. “We had four of those silver runner-up plaques. Now we have four gold ones to go with it.”
NCCC will now host the champions from Regions 15 and 19, along with the finalists they beat Sunday, in next weekend’s East District A/B playoffs to determine qualifiers for the NJCAA tournament.
Basking together in the afterglow of victory, the men’s and women’s teams cut down the nets on opposite baskets before joining at center court to dance and pose for pictures with their hardware.
“We all support and want the best for each other,” said Niagara Falls native Taylor Sanders, an all-tournament selection. “When we watch the ladies play, we show out for them. If they win, we’ve got to win. If they are out here playing good, we feed off them.”
Against an opponent they had beaten three times by an average of 19 points, the NCCC women overcame a slow start, falling behind 20-14 after the first quarter, taking command before halftime and pulling away by the start of the fourth.
“This was a good game for us to battle through some adversity, because we haven’t had much of that in most of our wins,” Beutel said. “We knew it was a matter of time before we’d be able to utilize our defense to create offense, and we did a better job of that as the game wore on. And Jamestown wore down a bit, having had to play a semifinal game the day before.”
NCCC scored 32 points from forcing 29 turnovers, taking 21 more field goals and six additional free throws to compensate for 35% shooting and a 51-49 rebounding disadvantage against the bigger JCC frontline.
“We played together as a team,” said tournament MVP Gabby McDuffie, who had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals despite foul trouble. “People were able to step up and contribute for us. On the defensive end, we needed to lock down, and we did.”
“It’s really exciting that we were able to do this two years in a row,” added McDuffie, who was cheered on by a section of family members including her brother, Isaiah, the Green Bay Packers linebacker, and cousin Dylan, the University at Buffalo running back.
Alaina Forbes led the Thunderwolves with 25 points, scoring 15 in the second half. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Aichata Ballo, who controlled the action with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals, and Kiya Marquez, who chipped in 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks off the bench.
In the men’s game, Monroe scored the first seven points and led by nine through much of the first eight minutes before NCCC rallied. Two breakaway slams by Sanders ignited an 11-point run that also included a sky-scraping alley-oop finish by Aaron Miller.
“We just settled down,” said Sanders, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. “We know what we can do as a team, and as individuals. We live off defense, and getting out in transition to get our buckets.”
Tournament MVP Lamar Lovelace scored 26 points, 15 in the second half.
“He was great down the stretch,” Beilein said. “He battled. Not a great first half, but champions win games in the second half, and he kept grinding.”
Along with Sanders, NCCC’s all-tournament selections were Justin Hendrick (13 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Jamond Jones (11 points, three rebounds). Miller added nine points and 11 rebounds, Allen Fordham also scored nine, and point guard LaMarqus Merchant had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, the last one followed by free throws to clinch victory after the Tribunes had closed within a basket.
“We needed the ball in LaMarqus’ hands in the final minutes,” Beilein said.
The NCCC men are seeking their first national tournament appearance since 2018, when they won the district after losing in the regional finals. The NCCC women went to nationals in 2019 and were on the bus the following year before the tournament was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Both teams lost in last year’s district finals.
We have a lot of people back who remember how much that hurt,” Beutel said. “We are excited to get the opportunity again on our home floor.”
