NCCC sweeps hoops double dip with JCC

SANBORN — N-Trip took both contests in Wednesday’s basketball twin bill against Jamestown to remain unbeaten in the early stages of conference play.
Niagara County Community College’s women won their 10th in a row, 91-59, to improve to 18-3 on the season.
A 100-75 victory for the NCCC men lifted the No. 13 team in NJCAA Division II to 17-4 overall.
Both teams are 2-0 in the WNYAC following last weekend’s opening wins at Monroe.
“These conference games are huge,” men’s coach Bill Beilein said. “We want to be the No. 1 seed and have that advantage of hosting the playoffs.”
The NCCC men never trailed JCC. gaining separation with an 11-0 run to build a 51-29 lead at halftime, and closing out a fourth straight win.
The Thunderwolves got at least six points from all eight who played, with Allen Fordham and Justin Hendrick each scoring 17 to lead six in double figures. Lamar Lovelace scored 16, Matthew Cleveland double-doubled with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Aaron Miller added a dozen points, and Manny Montero produced 11 points and seven rebounds in reserve.
NCCC set a season-high assisting on 24 of 38 field goals, with top scorer Hendrick (eight assists) and Fordham (six) leading the way. The Thunderwolves overcame the absence of starting guards LaMarqus Merchant and Jamond Jones, both of whom are day-to-day with lower-body injuries.
“Missing some guys who play key roles, guys had to step up, grow and expand in their roles,” Beilein said. “They did a good job of spreading the ball around and taking good shots.”
In the women’s game, Alaina Forbes scored 24 points, 14 in the third quarter as the Thunderwolves turned a 30-28 halftime lead into a 64-41 advantage.
“We played with more energy in that quarter,” coach Nate Beutel said. “We picked up the defensive intensity. We looked to make the extra pass. The first half we played not at our pace. It was nice to see us respond in a tight game, tight situations. There are going to be ups and downs and ebbs and flows throughout the season.”
The Thunderwolves scored 27 points from forcing 28 turnovers, nine of those coming in the third quarter. Point guard Aichata Ballo speared the defense with nine steals, to go along with 11 points and five assists. Kiya Marquez added 12 points, an assist and two steals off the bench.
“Combined, that was great production from our point guard position,” Beutel said.
Gabby McDuffie tallied 12 points, led the rebounding effort with seven, and had a pair of steals.
NCCC’s women are off for a week, having lost three scheduled games against Erie when the rival team aborted its season last month. The first of those games was to be played Saturday in Sanborn.
Beutel filled out the Thunderwolves non-conference slate with road dates at Lackawanna (Feb. 6), Herkimer (Feb. 10) and Springfield Tech (Feb. 20). And a November visit to Allegany College of Maryland was postponed to Feb. 13.
“This day and age, you have to be able to pivot at any moment,” Beutel said. “We’re trying to recoup those games we lost, to provide as many opportunities as possible for the kids to get on the floor and compete.”
NCCC will host ECC’s men’s team at 2 p.m. Saturday, the first meeting between the rivals in two seasons. It’s the first of three meetings in the regular season that could determine home-court advantage for the conference tournament.
“We’ve been battling as the one and two in the league for a while,” Beilein said. “They are relentless. I have a coach relationship with coach (Alex) Nwora. As conference teams, we’re rooting for each other during the season, except in those moments when you are competing against each other.”
The game will be preceded by a matchup between the Roy-Hart and Starpoint boys basketball teams at noon, following the JV contest.
