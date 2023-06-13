Niagara County Community College sophomore Shelby Wolf was one of 27 recipients of the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Rawlings Gold Glove Award, presented by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on June 6.
The award recognizes nine student-athletes from each of the three NJCAA memberships this spring. Twenty-two programs were represented in total and nine were honored in Division III alone.
A two-year first baseman, Wolf recorded 242 put-outs, 13 assists and only two errors for a .992 fielding percentage in 2023. Offensively, Wolf batted .438 with eight home runs, 62 RBIs, 60 runs scored and an .810 slugging percentage. Among all NCCC players, Wolf was second in triples (4), second in total bases (111), tied for second in doubles (19) and third in total hits (60).
A 2021 graduate of Royalton-Hartland High School, Wolf was also a Region III First Team selection and one of four Thunderwolves selected for the honors following the 2023 season. Wolf was joined on the first team by classmates Grand Valley, Ontario native Maggiemay Murrins and Mariah Semple (Kenmore West) while fellow classmate Sydney Sexton (Starpoint) received second-team honors.
Wolf and the Thunderwolves finished their campaign with a 27-16 record and were eliminated by Onondaga Community College in the Region III Division III North B District semifinal. During her freshman season in 2022, Wolf and NCCC had a 31-19 record and advanced to the NJCAA Regional Finals A but lost to Corning Community College.
Wolf will now continue her education in the nursing program at NCCC.
