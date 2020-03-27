NCCC's Halloran commits to NU

Over the past two seasons, Aubrey Halloran helped the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team post a 61-3 record and win a pair of regional championships.
Next year, Halloran will head down Route 31 to finish her playing career at Niagara University.
Halloran, a 6-foot forward from Albany, committed to the Purple Eagles late Wednesday night after receiving a scholarship offer from coach Jada Pierce over the weekend. She plans to sign her letter of intent when the NCAA moratorium is lifted April 15.
“Right off the bat, I really liked the coach and the character she has,” Halloran said. “Because of the situation we are in, I didn’t get to visit the campus. But I’ve been there before to watch games. I like watching the team, how they play together as one and don’t give the coach attitude, or their teammates.”
Halloran was a two-year starter for NCCC. She was a second team all-region selection this season after averaging 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.4 blocks. As a freshman, she posted averages of 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks, earning third team all-region honors.
“Niagara is getting a great kid that is a winner and wants to make an impact on the program,” NCCC coach Nate Beutel said. “She is a kid that used NCCC as a springboard and an avenue to prove to people that she can play at a high level.”
Halloran is the third NCCC player in two years recruited to a Division I program, following Kenetria Redfern, who played this past season at UMBC, and Newfane native Paige Emborsky, who has signed with Abilene Christian.
“The last two years have been historical for us,” Beutel said. “Winning 61 games and having three kids signing Division I, hopefully another to come with our point guard, Nickelle O’Neil. It shows how special this group we’ve had the last few years has been.”
“That says how determined we all were to finish our dreams and go after what we have been working hard at since we were little girls picking up a basketball for the first time,” Halloran said.
Halloran wasn’t sure she wanted to continue playing basketball after her high school career.
“I didn’t have that drive and motivation anymore,” she said. “It was a personal obstacle I had to get over. Coach Nate came out of the blue and dug in and showed me I could do so much more with my life and career. It gave me the opportunity to develop.”
Feeling at home at NCCC, Halloran hopes that will continue on Monteagle Ridge.
“I was looking for a home-like atmosphere,” she said. “Being right down the street from NCCC, that’s what NU brought.”
