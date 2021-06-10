NCCC remains steady at 5th in D-3 championships

After a tougher day for the Thunderwolves in Round 2, Thursday's performance saw NCCC remain steadfast. The Thunderwolves stayed right they were entering the day, as they closed Day 3 of the NJCAA Division III men's golf championships at 5th overall with a team score of 983.
NCCC trails behind Sandhills (906), Georgia Military College (910), Minnesota State Tech (916) and DuPage (963).
Sam Hyman continues to have the best standing for the Thunderwolves, currently in a tie for 10th place with a 234 total. But the first-team All-Region pick had his most challenging round yet Thursday, posting a score of 82.
Meanwhile, Royalton-Hartland alumnus Murphy Lang had the best showing on the day, posting a 77 round for his lowest single-day score in the tournament. With his 243 total, Lang was able to boost himself into a tie for 20th heading into the event's final day. With Friday's final round on the horizon, Lang and Hyman could still be in play for All-American status, as the top 20 golfers in the field will earn the distinction.
Rounding out the action for NCCC was Fred Waterman and Cameron Cswaykus, who pieced together respective scores of 83 and 87 in Round 3. Waterman is tied for 27th overall with his 250 point total, while Cswaykus is 35th overall at 256.
The final round of the championship tourney will be played today, with action teeing off at 10:10 a.m.
