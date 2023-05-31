GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A late rally came up short, and as a result, Niagara County Community College saw its season come to a close.
With the game-tying run on second base in the top of the ninth inning, the third-seeded Thunderwolves lost to No. 5 Northern Essex, 9-8, in the NJCAA Division III World Series on Wednesday.
For a second straight day, NCCC got on the scoreboard first with a two-run frame in the top of the second inning. With the bases loaded, Alex Minnehan drew an RBI walk and brought home Owen Stevenson. In the next at-bat, Nick Schultz crossed home plate off a wild pitch.
The Knights responded and scored five runs in the bottom half of the frame, including an RBI double from Domenic Crocenzi, a pair of sacrifice fly-outs and a NCCC infield throwing error.
The Knights would add four more runs in the third inning to take a 9-2 lead, including a three-run home run from Anthony Marcano to left center field against NCCC’s Christopher Finocchario.
The Thunderwolves started chipping away at Northern Essex’s lead by scoring one run each from the fourth through eighth innings to cut the lead to 9-8, including an RBI double from Niagara Falls native Andrew Stillinger in the sixth. Hamburg native Nick Schultz brought the Thunderwolves within one run in the eighth (9-8) as his RBI single brought home teammate Matthew Procopio.
But with pinch-runner and Williamsville native Maxwell Graves on second base as the tying run in the top of the ninth, Knights reliever Jairo Velaquez held on for the save and left Stillinger caught looking to end NCCC’s season.
In the loss, Stillinger finished 2 for 5 at the plate with an RBI and Minnehan finished 3 for 5 with an RBI. Procopio also finished 3 for 4 with an RBI. In relief, Matthew Sanfilippo struck out four of the team’s nine strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.
NCCC finishes its season with a 44-7 record.
