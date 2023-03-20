SANBORN — Taylor Sanders has navigated a lot of obstacles in his life. Some of his struggles came by fluke and some were his doing. But Sanders is trying to make it right.
Sanders is learning how to be a better basketball player, but he’s also trying to learn what it takes to be a good person and what goes into securing a productive life once basketball is over.
Whether that happens is unpredictable for someone early in their 20s, but Sanders has a history of performing his best when doubters are loudest.
Not long ago, Sanders thought his basketball career was over. Even when he went to Niagara County Community College after graduating from Niagara Falls in 2020, coach Bill Beilein wasn’t expecting much. He told Sanders flatly that he would likely have to redshirt his first season. And then Sanders started 10 games that year.
Sanders has come back from each setback in his life and now he’s preparing for something else: life outside Niagara Falls. It’s been home his entire life, but the best way to achieve productivity in his basketball career and life is to create some distance.
“I can't quit because I came this far,” Sanders said. “So that's in the back of my mind. Giving up has been in my mind, but also, you came too far to just stay here. Why quit now and when you already started and you knew that part will be hard. That's the crazy thing about chasing your dream. Both of them are hard — chasing them and not trying.”
There are demons from childhood that Sanders doesn’t discuss, even some of the people closest to him. But the first time Sanders’ basketball career came into jeopardy was when he dove for a loose ball during a Niagara Falls game against Kenmore East as a junior.
It was a seemingly harmless play, but two players fell on his leg. Sanders didn’t think it was anything serious, but he suffered a torn MCL. But the real problems came when doctors told him there was a pinched nerve in his leg that became so hazardous that he developed a foot drop.
Some people told him his basketball career was finished, while doctors told him he would be out for at least one year, but he was back at practice 10 months later.
“The beginning was tough,” Sanders said. “I didn't want to get out of the bed. I didn't want to go there. I just wanted to get back with my team. So at first, it was hard. I won't even lie, it was tough. But I had to think long-term — short-term in the moment — and just get better for my senior (year). So as time went on, it got a little smoother.”
When Sanders came back to the team, he was primed for a big year and then he clashed with the coach. Sanders felt he wasn’t being utilized enough on offense and his frustration with then-coach Brent Gadacz became audible. Crass language was directed at Gadacz and he was dismissed from the team, with no apology worthy enough for reinstatement.
At that point Sanders was certain he was finished with basketball. But Nick Sepe — who knew Sanders from the Biddy leagues as a youth — now lived down the street and was an assistant at NCCC. He convinced Beilein to take a look and reports received were enough to take a flier.
A player who is booted from his high school team certainly creates caution, but NCCC is the place where broken players go to be repaired. Whether it’s academics, behavior or some part of their game, every player at NCCC comes with a flaw to be fixed and crafted into a scholarship player.
“I think you have to be honest with the player and ask them the questions that you need answered and give him that time to kind of answer them,” Beilein said. “And then you can do your own research from there. We did that with Taylor and old assistant Nick Sepe had relationships with him coming from Niagara Falls. So, we knew some of the people that were around him.”
•••
The last time Beilein doubted Sanders was when he told him a redshirt was his most likely path as a freshman.
In three years with the Thunderwolves, Sanders has started 34 of his 65 games, including 13 of 24 for the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Division II tournament, which begins with No. 15 Central Community College (Ohio) at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Danville, Illinois.
Beilein says that Sanders isn’t a player he worries about. Local players can cause concern because of potential toxic environments in their neighborhoods or whether they have reliable transportation if they don’t live on campus. Beilein never worries Sanders won’t be at practice.
It has reflected in his play, as the 6-foot-3 Sanders has gone from averaging five points per game as a freshman to 8.1 this season, while his 3-point field goal percentage has risen nearly 12 points during his time at NCCC.
“He's been a key contributor here for the last three years, both defensively and offensively,” Beilein said. “He's a kid that shows up to work every day. We worked out every summer for the last three years, five of the seven days and it showed in his field goal percentage. He went from a 20% 3-point shooter to a 33% 3-point shooter.”
When NCCC’s run in the national tournament ends, though, so does Sanders’ time with the program and that means it’s time to move on. Sanders has let Beilein handle his recruitment during the season and there have been a few NAIA schools in the midwest that have shown interest.
Sanders loves the Falls, but says it’s time to get out and his mother agrees. Of the numerous players from the city who get a chance to leave for a college opportunity, most sound just like Sanders, but there are a portion who return home and fall into the same pattern they were desperate to leave.
“He had to realize he had to separate himself from some of the friends he grew up with,” Sepe said. “Maybe they were doing things that didn't align with his goals and there's nothing wrong with caring about those people. But you have to understand you're going to a different place and going in a different direction. … He doesn't hang around the same crowd, he's kind of got out of that Niagara Falls mentality and he has a plan for himself.”
If Sepe was asked two years ago if Sanders was serious about leaving, he would have been skeptical. But he says he’s seen a shift in focus and that Sanders has taken steps outside of basketball to show as much.
At the same time, however, NCCC hasn’t provided Sanders with much opportunity to slide back into old habits. Moving away will be the true test to see whether Sanders is capable of cutting ties with those who are prohibitive of a productive life.
“He did everything the right way,” said Sepe, who is now an assistant for D’Youville. “He had no opportunity to slip up because he had a good community around. There's people from Niagara Falls who kept him straight. So I just think that shows that there is light in Niagara Falls in basketball and Niagara County Community College really saved him.”
