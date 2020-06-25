NCCC planning on fall sports

In its current state, the COVID-19 pandemic won't disrupt fall sports at Niagara County Community College.
In accordance with the National Junior College Athletic Association's Path for 2020-21 Sports, NCCC plans to offer intercollegiate athletics during the 2020-21 academic year, it announced Thursday. Fall championship sports may begin practice on Aug. 1.
The NJCAA released its Path for 2020-21 sports last Friday. The 21-page document includes a schedule of dates for the return of student-athletes to campus and practices as well as guidelines for hosting athletics during a pandemic.
"We are looking forward to a return to play that offers a competitive and positive experience for our student-athletes," Director of Athletics Amanda Haseley said in a statement. "The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority, so we will continue to follow all national, state and local guidelines in regards to the ongoing Covid-19 situation."
NCCC offers the following intercollegiate sports: baseball, co-ed golf, men's basketball, men's soccer, softball, women's basketball, women's soccer, women's volleyball and wrestling. Men's ice hockey is a club offering on campus.
For more information on NCCC athletics, visit www.ncccathletics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.