NCCC opens with blowout basketball wins

It was a crowd-pleasing affair on opening night at Niagara County Community College as the Thunderwolves tipped off the local basketball season with back-to-back blowouts of visiting Corning CC.
Allen Fordham hit 6 of 8 shots for 18 points off the bench to lead the No. 13 NCCC men in a 104-74 win. Also reaching double figures were: Aaron Miller (12 points, five assists), Manny Montero (12 points on five shots), LaMarqus Merchant Jr. (11 points on five shots, five assists) and Shemar McDonald (10 points, six rebounds). Faybion Prather (Niagara Falls) scored eight points in his collegiate debut.
The Thunderwolves were efficient on offense, shooting 61% inside and 43% from long range with assists on 22 of 37 field goals, despite playing without returning all-region performers Jamond Jones (ankle) and Justin Hendrick (team suspension).
“We came out great in the first half, sharing the basketball and leading to some open 3s,” coach Bill Beilein said.
The NCCC women got a bucket from all 14 active players and seven scored nine or more in a 103-37 romp.
Ashley Tucker (Kenmore West) led the double-figure brigade with 15 points, and was joined by returning All-American Alaina Forbes (12 points, five assists, four steals), Buffalonian Gabby McDuffie (10 points, six steals), and lead guards Kiya Marquez (12 points, four assists) and Aichata Ballo (10 points, eight rebounds). Brianna Beebe (nine points, rebounds), Meghan Gill (nine points, seven rebounds) and Makayla McCorker (12 rebounds) chipped in off the bench.
The Thunderwolves forced 39 turnovers using a variety of defenses and shot 55% from the floor with assists on 22 of 47 baskets.
“Great start to the year,” coach Nate Beutel said. “Could feel the energy back in the building.”
Both of NCCC’s basketball teams won regional championships during a condensed 2021 spring season played inside empty gyms due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tuesday night, the Thunderwolves welcomed spectators back in the building.
“It was good to have people in the bleachers behind us cheering again,” Beilein said.
Before returning to their home floor for the NCCC Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 13-14, the Thunderwolves are back in action next Wednesday in Ohio against Lakeland CC, the lone non-league opponent NCCC plays twice this season, hosting the Lakers on Dec. 3
“They are a top 25 junior college,” Beilein said. “They are long, lanky and athletic. We will have to be ready for it.”
