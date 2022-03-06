NCCC men's, women's hoops make national tournament

SANBORN — N-Trip double-booked trips to the NJCAA Division II tournaments in both men’s and women’s basketball.
Winning their East District semifinal games Saturday at Niagara County Community College, the Thunderwolves’ teams qualified for nationals along with the opponents they met in Sunday’s district finals.
The national tournaments begin March 15, with the men playing in Danville, Illinois, and the women in Lake Huron, Michigan.
This will be the NCCC men’s third appearance since 2017 and the second in four years for the women, who qualified in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the goal every year,” men’s coach Bill Beilein said. “It gives these kids a great opportunity to go play in front of more coaches, to help them move on. And that’s what junior college is all about.”
Four-peat champions of Region 3, the NCCC women (28-3) head to nationals on a 20-game win streak, battle-tested in postseason play after Sunday’s hard-fought 65-62 defeat of No. 9 Union (23-4) for the district championship. That followed Saturday’s 72-47 victory against SUNY Sullivan (20-4), the top team receiving votes behind NCCC in the national poll.
“Being able to say we are playing our best basketball going into the most important stretch of the season feels really good,” women’s coach Nate Beutel said. “We’ve had some great seasons the last few years, but I don’t know if we have had the kind of lead-in going into the national tournament that we got this weekend.”
Winning its 97th game over the past four seasons, NCCC trailed for all but a few minutes, by as many as nine points in the first quarter, and never led by more than the a basket.
“The resiliency we showed to come back after a slow start and grind for 40 minutes, shows how much grit, determination and want that this team has,” Beutel said.
Returning All-American and repeat all-region guard Alaina Forbes led the Thunderwolves with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and the go-ahead layup off a steal in the final minute. In her final home game, Forbes became the third player in team history to surpass 1,000 career points.
Gabby McDuffie added 19 points, Kiya Marquez scored eight, and Makayla McCorker grabbed 13 rebounds against the Owls’ oversized frontline.
In Saturday’s semifinal, McDuffie had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Forbes added 15 points and nine boards, and Ashley Tucker scored 12 of her 14 points as the Thunderwolves’ built a 22-10 first quarter lead on their way to their 21st victory by at least 20 points.
“We had a week to prepare and really sink our teeth into this matchup,” Beutel said. “And this was the best we have executed a game plan all season long, on both ends of the floor.”
The No. 17-ranked NCCC men (26-7) qualified for nationals with an 87-73 win against Delaware Tech in the district semis before losing 87-76 against No. 3 SUNY Sullivan on Sunday.
In the win against Del Tech, Justin Hendrick scored 25 points, 19 without missing a shot in the first 16 minutes to help NCCC build a 37-25 advantage. Hendrick also had six rebounds and four assists. Lamar Lovelace contributed 16 points and seven assists, while Aaron Miller double-doubled with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Lovelace led six double-figure scorers with 17 points against Sullivan. LaMarqus Merchant added 11 points, six assists, and six rebounds, Miller had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Jamond Jones chipped in 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. Allen Fordham and Hendrick scored 10 apiece.
