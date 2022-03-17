NCCC men, women still alive in national tourneys

The Thunderwolves will dance another day at the NJCAA Division II basketball tournaments.
Both the men’s and women’s teams from Niagara County Community College won elimination games Thursday and will play again today for a spot in the seventh-place game on Saturday.
The NCCC women prevailed in overtime, 72-70, against No. 16-seed Dakota College at Bottinueau to notch the program’s first win at nationals, following the ninth-seeded Thunderwolves’ opening round loss on Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, and two defeats in 2019.
At the men’s tournament in Danville, Illinois, 10-seed NCCC beat 15-seed Muskegon, 90-84, for its third victory in three trips to nationals.
The NCCC men (27-8) return to the floor at 11 a.m. today against 14-seed Dakota County Tech. The NCCC women (29-4) tip off at 1 p.m. against 4-seed Illinois Central.
“We are trying to win games against tough competition,” men’s coach Bill Beilein said. “The guys are learning how to respond to adversity and stick together. If we do it the right way, we end our season with a win.”
Regional player of the year Justin Hendrick led NCCC with 21 points, making 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Hendrick did not play in the Thunderwolves’ opening game loss after being ejected with two technical fouls in the district final.
“Of course it’s great to have our POY back, and the best part was him handling it well, as other guys stepped up in his absence,” Beilein said.
Taylor Sanders (Niagara Falls) added 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting off the bench. Lamar Lovelace had 17 points and six assists, Allen Fordham added 11 points and seven rebounds, LaMarqus Merchant contributed a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Jamond Jones scored 10 off the bench.
“We are scoring the ball well,” Beilein said. “Shooting 45% on Tuesday and 49% today. And we are getting scoring from everyone. Defensively today we met our goals, and we just didn’t on Tuesday. That’s the response we are looking for.”
The NCCC women were led by Gabby McDuffie, who scored 25 points, including the tying and-one basket with two seconds left in regulation, along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.
“McDuffie has had two tremendous performances out here,” coach Nate Beutel said. “The way she has played in these games, I don’t see how she is not a Division I player. Just tough as nails.”
Aichata Ballo “had maybe her best game in two years here,” Beutel said, scoring 17 points with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Makayla McCorker added 11 points and a career-high 17 rebounds off the bench, and Ashley Tucker scored 10.
“Excited for the opportunity to play another game with this group,” Beutel said. “We showed a lot of resolve to come back and win in overtime. Getting this first national tournament win is pretty special for us.”
