DANVILLE, Ill. — Henry Ford took down Niagara County Community College for the third time in two years, but on this occasion it ended the Thunderwolves’ season.
A late spurt by No. 7 Henry Ford led to a 107-96 win over second-seeded NCCC on Friday in the NJCAA Division II consolation bracket. It was the second loss in a row for the Thunderwolves — who had one loss coming into the tournament — and knocked them out of the tournament.
NCCC held an 86-84 lead with 6 minutes, 29 seconds to play after a 3-pointer by Lamar Lovelace, but Henry Ford rattled off a 19-4 run to take control. The Thunderwolves went 2 of 9 from the field.
Three consecutive possessions led to missed 3s by NCCC to start the run, while Henry Ford made six consecutive shots, four from beyond the 3-point line. D’Juan Seal scored 11 of his game-high 30 points during the run and 19 in the second half. He scored or assisted on four baskets in a row to spark the rally.
After shooting 8 of 19 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Thunderwolves went cold, going 3 of 12 in the final 20 minutes.
Lovelace paced NCCC with 20 points, while Aaron Miller chipped in 15 and Allen Fordham and Jaral Farmer tossed in 11 apiece.
The Thunderwolves finished the season 30-3.
•••
PORT HURON, Mich. — After an overtime victory over Catawba Valley Community College two nights prior, the Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team had some momentum heading into their next contest.
But it just couldn’t carry over into a season-ending victory.
NCCC saw its 2022-23 campaign come to a close following a 67-47 loss to North Central Missouri College to conclude its time in the NJCAA Division II Tournament in a consolation contest held inside the SC4 Fieldhouse at St. Clair County Community College.
The Thunderwolves, who reached the national tournament for the fourth time in the last five years, built a 15-10 lead after the first quarter before allowing 26 points in the second frame, resulting in a 36-26 deficit at halftime.
NCCC then struggled in the third quarter, by only scoring seven points in the frame as the Raiders expanded into a 54-33 lead, which was too much for the Thunderwolves to overcome.
The Thunderwolves were led by Aichata Ballo (12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists) and Lockport native Ashlynn Johnson (11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists). Kenmore West alum Ashley Tucker finished with nine points and five rebounds in what was her final appearance of a three-year career at NCCC.
NCCC finished the season with a 29-5 record, its seventh season with at least 25 wins in the last 11 seasons.
