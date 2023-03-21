DANVILLE, Ill. — Live to fight another day.
Following one of the most dramatic finishes of the season, the Niagara County Community College men’s basketball team will continue on.
Trailing 67-66 with just over three minutes left to play, a pivotal 6-0 run that included a go-ahead 3-pointer from Jalen Franklin and a jumper from Taylor Sanders helped the Thunderwolves secure the 72-70 victory over Central Community College — Columbus in the first round of the 2023 NJCAA Division II national tournament Tuesday inside the Mary Miller Gymnasium on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
The thrilling finish came after NCCC (30-1) watched a 30-26 lead with under two minutes left before the halftime break turn into a four-point deficit (34-30) as the Raiders went on an 8-0 run. Fenley Jean-Baptiste’s lay-up before the buzzer not only ended Central’s run but brought the Thunderwolves back to within a one-possession game (34-32).
The Thunderwolves — who have now won 15 straight and entered as the No. 2 seed in the tournament — went back and forth and were tied at 46-46 with under 13 minutes remaining before a Trey Deveaux 3-pointer turned into a seven-point lead for the Raiders (57-50). A lay-up from Jaral Farmer and five straight points from Oumaru Hydara (team-high 12 points) helped NCCC tie the game at 57-57 with under eight minutes left.
The Thunderwolves and Raiders then had four different ties before the ultimate finish. Blake Daberkow converted a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to make the score a 72-70 but couldn’t connect on his final shot as time expired.
JaVaughn Jones (11 points) and Lamar Lovelace (10 points) also finished in double-figures for the Thunderwolves, who shot 44.3% from the floor.
Tip-off between NCCC and its to-be-determined opponent is scheduled for 9 p.m., the first of five quarterfinal games held on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in Port Huron, Michigan, on the women’s side, the Thunderwolves lost to No. 6 Bryant & Stratton-Wisconsin, 56-47, snapping an 11-game winning streak. The Thunderwolves held a 28-26 lead at halftime over the Bobcats but were then limited to just 19 points over the last two quarters.
Lockport alum Ashlynn Johnson scored eight of her team-high 11 points in the first half and tied for the lead in rebounds (7.) Kenmore West product Ashley Tucker added nine points, five rebounds and three steals in the loss. The Thunderwolves shot 27.6% from the floor but still managed to record 15 steals off 32 Bryant & Stratton — Wisconsin turnovers.
NCCC (28-4) will now face Catawba Valley Community College in the consolation game Wednesday at 3 p.m.
