NCCC hoops teams return with wins

SANBORN — Niagara County Community College’s basketball teams opened their December slate and a three-game homestand Wednesday with a sweep of familiar foe Genesee.
“December is our month to really find out where we are going to be,” men’s coach Bill Beilein said.
The NCCC men, ranked ninth in NJCAA Division II, held on for a 95-87 victory, their seventh in a row, against the former WNYAC rival that knocked them out of the regional playoffs two years ago.
In the women’s game, NCCC cruised to a 105-73 victory.
After not playing last season, GCC dropped down to NJCAA D-III, but the Thunderwolves were eager to keep the Cougars on the schedule.
“It’s a good game for everybody,” said Beilein, praising GCC coach Terry George, a former All-Western New York player for Traditional in Buffalo. “He coaches them well and he’ll always have talent. We’re going to get games that are close, typically closer than this was, and this ended up being pretty close.”
NCCC (8-1) got some close-game reps after GCC (2-3) rallied back from a 52-35 halftime deficit to get within four points in the final five minutes.
“We were able to execute our stuff, get to the line and make our free throws,” said Beilein, whose team made 14 of 18 foul shots in the second half and 22 of 29 (76%) overall.
Justin Hendrick, named NJCAA D-II player of the week after tying the program record with 43 points in NCCC’s last outing, followed up with 23 points, making 6 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. Hendrick also had a team-high eight rebounds and three steals.
Jamond Jones added 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Lamar Lovelace scored 18, and Allen Fordham chipped in 14 points and six rebounds.
The Thunderwolves built their lead by out-scoring the Cougars 31-14 over the final seven minutes of the first half, closing with a 14-4 spurt.
“Unselfish play, zero-second decisions, and guys getting stops on defense,” Beilein said.
The NCCC women had their highest-scoring game of the season in beating a GCC team that is coached by former Niagara University assistant Christie McGee and was receiving votes in the national rankings.
“It was good to get back on the court after a week away and come out with a nice victory leading into a big weekend ahead,” coach Nate Beutel said.
Beutel got all 13 of his players on the floor for at least 11 minutes, and everyone made a basket, with five in double-figures and eight scoring seven points or more.
Gabby McDuffie led the way with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals in 22 minutes.
“She’s got that little extra energy and little extra burst ,” Beutel said. “She has the ability to lead us, lift us, and point us in the right direction if we falter.”
Among the statistical leaders for NCCC (6-2) were: Brianna Beebe (13 points, six rebounds), Ashley Tucker (11 points, six rebounds), Kiya Marquez (10 points, four assists) Alaina Forbes (10 points), Wilson native Skylar Munnikhuysen (nine points, five rebounds), Lockport’s Ashlynn Johnson (eight points, three steals) and Aichata Ballo (five steals, four assists).
The Thunderwolves scored 68 points in the paint, netted 40 points from forcing 36 turnovers, and had 29 second-chance points from 32 offensive rebounds. They relied on their defense in building a 48-29 halftime lead, and hot shooting in a 36-22 third quarter surge.
“We were able to throw a bunch of different looks at them and it was nice to get some reps in a number of our defenses,” Beutel said. “We were aggressive in hitting the boards, and that was an area we’ve struggled in. I like the way we shared the ball, with 24 assists. And we did a better job of pushing the ball up the floor and not letting them set their defense.”
Both NCCC teams will get the chance to avenge early-season losses Friday in the return game of a home-and-home series with Lakeland, whose men’s team is ranked seventh nationally.
On Sunday, NCCC will host a strong D-I program in Monroe College out of New York City. The men feature NJCAA D-I player of the week Melvin Council, the top player in Rochester a few years back. The Monroe women were the only team to beat NCCC two years ago.
