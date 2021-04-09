NCCC hoops teams 1 win from tourney

The Niagara County Community College men's and women's basketball teams play for bids in the NJCAA Division II national tournament today in New Jersey.
Both teams clinched Region III championships last Saturday with home wins over Jamestown CC. Those victories advanced the Thunderwolves to the East District championships, which are being held this weekend at Rariton Valley CC in Branchburg Township, N.J.
The NCCC men were seeded second in the district with a 10-3 record. They opened district competition Friday, beating third-seeded Lackawanna College (7-10), 83-67. Lamar Lovelace had 18 points to pace the T-wolves while Justin Hendrick added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jamond Jones also chipped in 11 points.
With the victory, the Thunderwolves earned a shot at top-seeded Garrett (14-0), the No. 4 team in the country in the most recent NJCAA D-2 poll, at 5 p.m. today.
The NCCC women (8-4), meanwhile, earned a spot directly in their district championship game. They'll face Lackawanna (10-2), No. 19 in the poll, at noon today.
Both games will stream live on the RVCC Athletics channel on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.