NCCC enjoying turnaround on the soccer pitch

SANBORN — The most successful soccer run in 15 years at Niagara County Community College is entering the postseason.
NCCC’s combined 13 wins in men’s and women’s soccer is the most since 2006, which also marked the last time both teams qualified for the regional playoffs — when the Thunderwolves were still known as Trailblazers.
Two seasons after suspending its program, the NCCC women (7-4) earned the fourth seed in Region III and will host Broome at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round the NJCAA Division III championship qualifying tournament.
The NCCC men (6-6) are seeded seventh and host Tompkins-Cortland at 3 p.m. Sunday in a sub-regional playoff contest with the chance to finish the fall with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2006.
That follows a 5-1 spring season when the Thunderwolves only lost against regional champion Herkimer, the possible quarterfinal opponent NCCC could meet on Wednesday.
Ed Fleck, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate and former NCCC wrestler, moved up from his assistant position in preseason after Kennet Fosuhene, head coach of the NCCC men’s and women’s teams last season, left to coach the women’s team at NCAA D-III LaGrange.
“They needed a coach and I couldn’t let the boys down,” said Fleck, whose son Jacob was an all-region defender in the spring and one of three Thunderwolves that Fleck coached to local titles on the youth level.
Jay Yule, a freshman striker from Scotland, has scored 17 of the Thunderwolves’ 28 goals and assisted on three. Countryman A.J. McMillan has a goal and four assists. German recruit Ruben Joao Baptista is the second-leading scorer with four goals and an assist.
Fleck’s cousin, Ricky, a former standout soccer player for Lewiston-Porter and Niagara University, came to NCCC as a men’s assistant but transitioned to women’s head coach just before the start of the season.
Rachel Chunco (Newfane) leads NCCC with 18 goals and six assists. Kara Seguin (Akron) has nine goals and three assists, Georgia Dammann (Lew-Port) has five goals and eight assists, and Olivia Bruning (Lockport) has four goals and eight assists.
Check out Tuesday’s edition for more on coach Ricky Fleck and NCCC women’s soccer.
•••
NCCC’s volleyball team competes in the WNYAC tournament today at Monroe after a 2-9 regular season.
Marissa Dusza (Hutch Tech) leads the Thunderwolves with 48 kills and a .094 hitting percentage. Kaitlin Hoadley (Starpoint) has 184 assists and Jocelyn Swierski (Williamsville North) leads the defense with 190 digs.
