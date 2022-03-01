NCCC club hockey moving up after latest championship

After another championship season, Niagara County Community College’s club hockey team is ready to level up as it approaches its 10th anniversary.
NCCC won a second Upstate New York Club Hockey League Tier II title over the weekend and finished with an 18-2-1 record, its best in eight seasons playing in the College Hockey Federation.
Defending their UNYCHL championship after the 2020-21 season was canceled, the Thunderwolves were ranked among the top 30 CHF teams in the country. They received an invitation to this month's CHF national championship tournament in Philadelphia, but declined for budgetary reasons.
Next year, NCCC will elevate to Tier I of the UNYCHL and prepare to accept a bid to nationals if qualified, director of operations Matthew Oleski said.
“Our play was above par having significant wins over even a few Tier I teams,” said captain Chuckie Schmidl, a Starpoint graduate.
“The way we’d play for each other game in and game out, only focusing on what’s in front of us at that moment, was second to none. Being able to win a championship in any league twice in a row is very uncommon, and I got to do it with my best friends. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with any other group.”
This was the first season the team was coached by Starpoint graduate Drew Harris, after program founder Oleski moved up to an administrative role.
“Repeating as Tier II champions of the UNYCHL was incredible, but more important than the hardware has been the growth of the program,” Harris said. “It was a special season, and thanks to our players, this is the season that should put us into Tier I and accelerate our upward trajectory.”
Playing home games at Hyde Park Ice Arena in Niagara Falls, the Thunderwolves won the championship at North Buffalo Ice Rink, beating Mercyhurst 5-1 in the semifinals and St. John Fisher 6-2 in the title game.
Austin Bailor (Niagara Falls) got the final victory in goal, and Dawid Moson (Starpoint) was the winning goaltender for the semifinal.
Ben Carey was named MVP of the tournament, and Spencer Hrynczak set a program record with 40 points on the season.
Other Niagara region representatives on the team included: William Casullo (Starpoint), Conner Kaluzny (Niagara Wheatfield), Anthony Miller (Lew-Port), Caleb Lee (Niagara Wheatfield), Jason Kuchey (Roy-Hart), Kyle Woodard (Starpoint), Chase Schmidl (Starpoint), Joey Cappellino (Starpoint), Joey Novak (Grand Island), Andrew Hanna (Lew-Port) and Kyler Engel (Niagara Wheatfield).
“This is one of the few teams that I’ve been on where I can truly say every single kid is part of my family,” Chuckie Schmidl said. “I’d like to thank my coaches for bringing together such a talented group of players and allowing us to showcase what we can do. Even though my blood brother was on the team, we could both say that these guys are our brothers.”
