NCCC club hockey moving up after latest championship

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning followed by periods of snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.