GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Too much power caused Niagara County Community College to short-circuit.
Second-seeded Dallas College-Eastfield racked up 15 hits, with eight extra-base knocks and three home runs to send No. 3 NCCC to a 10-1 loss in the NJCAA Division III World Series on Monday.
NCCC got on the board first on an RBI single by Niagara Wheatfield alum Andrew Stillinger in the top of the first, but Dallas-Eastfield fired back with two runs apiece in the first two innings and then broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning.
Cade Conway hit his second two-run home run of the game in the fourth and then Jayden Morgan added a two-run blast in the sixth inning for insurance, sending the Thunderwolves into the consolation bracket.
Conway went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, while Morgan was 3 for 3 in the game.
NCCC had a difficult time solving Dallas-Eastfield hitters and had fewer answers for pitcher Cody Ausmus, who tossed a complete-game, five-hitter and struck out six batters in the win.
The one-run score is the lowest total for the Thunderwolves in a 12-game span dating back to May 6. Additionally, NCCC left nine runners on base.
Starter Brendan Morse (6-1) suffered his first loss of the season, allowing four earned runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. Relievers Hunter Loomis and Zach Fike also combined to allow six earned runs on 10 hits.
Mitchell Holtz, Conner Hoehman, Matthew Procopio and Riley Loomis all had hits for the Thunderwolves, who are slated to face No. 8 St. Cloud Tech at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
NCCC (43-6) opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over Camp on Saturday, as Ryan Birchard threw six scoreless innings and struck out 12. The Dallas-Eastfield game was rained out Sunday.
The Thunderwolves will need to win three consecutive games to get to the national championship game. Dallas-Eastfield (47-11) advanced to the winner’s bracket final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.