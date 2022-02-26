March Madness tips off a tad early on Sunday when Niagara County Community College hosts regional finals in men’s and women’s basketball.
On top of home-court advantage, the top-seeded Thunderwolves earned a bye into the Region 3 championship games against the winners of Saturday’s semifinals.
The NCCC women (25-3), riding a 17-game win streak and ranked 20th in NJCAA Division II, will meet Jamestown (13-13) at noon. In the men’s title matchup at 2:30 p.m., No. 17 NCCC (24-6) takes on Monroe (10-14).
“Hosting the regional tournament for both basketball teams is exciting,” said Amanda Haseley, the Thunderwolves' athletics director. “We were preparing for this from the start of the season when both teams started off hot. The community is excited. The campus is excited. It’s a great feeling.”
Both regional finalists qualify for next weekend’s East District A/B playoffs that will also include two teams from Region 19 and determine who advances to the NJCAA tournament. The Region 3 winners will host districts.
“We’re not counting our blessings before they happen,” Haseley said. “But we are hoping to host both district tournaments, too.”
The NCCC men are coming off a loss against rival Erie in their regular season finale.
“We haven’t lost month, but when you lose your last regular season game, it holds us accountable,” said Bill Beilein, who on Saturday received his fifth regional coach of the year award. “I know the guys didn’t like that. It’s not a good feeling when you have to wait a whole week to get that loss off your back. But we were ready to start that postseason grind.”
Justin Hendrick, NCCC’s leading scorer and regional player of the year, said the loss to ECC humbled the Thunderwolves.
“We’ve been locked in our preparation for playoffs,” Hendrick said. “The key for us is staying together, running the floor, and making zero-second decisions.”
Lamar Lovelace joined Hendrick on the all-region team, while LaMarqus Merchant and Aaron Miller were second-team selections.
Gabby McDuffie and Alaina Forbes were repeat all-region selections for the NCCC women, while Ashley Tucker, Brianna Beebe, Kiya Marquez and Aichata Ballo made the second-team.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to host the regional tournament for the fourth consecutive year,” NCCC coach Nate Beutel said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the growth of our squad this weekend. It’s always about playing your bet and staying connected and together during the stretch run.”
Both NCCC teams swept their regional final opponents in three regular season matchups.
The Jamestown women advanced to the final with 61-44 win against Monroe on Saturday at NCCC. The Monroe men outlasted ECC, 64-62.
