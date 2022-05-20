NCCC baseball one win from national tourney

Niagara County Community College is one win away from a return trip to the NJCAA Division III World Series, while the Thunderwolves’ winningest softball season came within a victory of making a maiden voyage to nationals.
NCCC’s baseball team advanced to the Region III title tilt with its 3-2 defeat of Finger Lakes on Friday. Ranked No. 5 in the country and on a 15-game streak, the Thunderwolves (48-8) set a single-season wins record and remained unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament heading into the final games Saturday against No. 6 Herkimer, which has lost once as the top seed.
“This is the calmest I've ever been going in,” said coach Matt Clingersmith, who has led NCCC to six regional championships in 15 seasons. “You always want to win those first two to get to the final. And now a team has to beat you twice, and that’s hard to do.”
NCCC hasn’t lost two in a row during regional play, and opened the regional tournament by beating rival Erie, 3-0, on Thursday.
Pitching has carried the Thunderwolves in the postseason, with only two earned runs allowed over 36 innings and a pair of shutout victories.
Andrew Bench and Troy Leibert combined for five scoreless relief innings with 10 strikeouts against Finger Lakes after starter Kyle Finn gave up six hits and two runs while striking out six. Vinny Cenname homered in the second inning and NCCC plated the winning runs in the third.
In the win against ECC, George Mason recruit Kyle Menaker improved to 10-1, striking out 12 batters over seven innings, and freshman fireballer Ryan Brichard struck out the side to save the shutout. Andrew Fairbrother batted 3 for 5 with a home run.
“Pitching has been our strong suit,” Clingersmith said. “We knew that going in. But our region is very deep in pitching. Six or seven arms in the 90s. Everybody’s got an ace or two. But we’ve gotten good outings from all of our guys. Our pitchers have been bulldogs. And we’ve been hitting at the right times.”
NCCC’s record-setting softball season ended Friday with an 11-2 loss to Corning in the deciding game of the Region III A finals.
The Thunderwolves (31-19) proved they belong in their first regional championship series with an 13-4 mercy win Thursday, becoming the only regional opponent this season to beat the No. 2-ranked team in NJCAA D-III. Corning came back to win 14-11 in the second game.
“Endings are always tough, but we talked about being the first group to put a softball plaque on the wall at NCCC,” coach Nate Beutel said. “We accomplished a lot of history, so they should be proud of themselves.”
NOTES: Sophomore pitcher Lydia Serrano (Kenmore West) made the all-tournament team and finished the season with a 21-14 record, the most wins in school history. She also batted .408 with eight home runs and 60 RBI. … Also making the all-tournament team, freshman Maggiemay Murrins smashed NCCC records with 88 hits, 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 82 RBIs, and slugging .838 with just one strikeout in 189 plate appearances. … Makayla Montes (Grand Island) set a school record scoring 70 runs. … Mackenzie Gozdziak (Williamsville North) and Mariah Semple (Kenmore West) joined Serrano, Murrins and Montez as second-team all-region selections. … Shelby Wolf (Roy-Hart) and Sydney Sexton (Starpoint) hit two home runs apiece in Thursday’s doubleheader.
